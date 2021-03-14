Tom Brady congratulates Drew Brees on quarterback's retirement

Tom Brady was among those who reacted to Drew Brees’ retirement announcement Sunday.

Brees posted a video of his children revealing that the New Orleans Saints quarterback was going to step away from the game after 20 seasons in the NFL. Brady, who was the last quarterback to play against Brees, congratulated the legendary quarterback on a stellar career.

"Congrats my friend on an incredible career. Thank you for the inspiration and dedication on and off the field! Look forward to seeing what’s next @drewbrees," Brady tweeted.

Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers defeated Brees and the Saints in the NFC Divisional Round in January. Brady and Brees were spotted at the end of that game talking while the Buccaneers quarterback threw passes to his counterpart’s children.

When asked after the game about Brees potentially retiring, Brady told FOX NFL’s Erin Andrews "he’s an incredible player and competitor."

Brees announced his retirement in an Instagram video.

"After 20 years as a player in the NFL and 15 years as a Saint, it is time I retire from the game of football. Each day, I poured my heart & soul into being your Quarterback. Til the very end, I exhausted myself to give everything I had to the Saints organization, my team, and the great city of New Orleans. We shared some amazing moments together, many of which are emblazoned in our hearts and minds and will forever be a part of us. You have molded me, strengthened me, inspired me, and given me a lifetime of memories. My goal for the last 15 years was striving to give to you everything you had given to me and more," he captioned the video.

"I am only retiring from playing football, I am not retiring from New Orleans. This is not goodbye, rather a new beginning. Now my real life‘s work begins!"

He finishes his career first all-time in passing yards (80,358), second in passing touchdowns (571), fifth in passer rating (98.7), second in completion percentage (67.8%) and third in fourth-quarter comebacks (36).