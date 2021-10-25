Expand / Collapse search
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Published

Tom Brady takes hilarious dig at defensive players: 'Defense is kinda like a dog chasing a car'

Tom Brady made the remarks during the 'Manningcast' on Monday night

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
Tom Brady may have irked some NFL defenders on Monday with his comments about those players during the "Monday Night Football" simulcast with Peyton and Eli Manning.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers superstar gave a simplistic explanation about what playing defense meant to him during the Seattle Seahawks-New Orleans Saints game.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) throws his 600th career touchdown pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, in Tampa, Fla.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) throws his 600th career touchdown pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Jason Behnken)

"Have you ever been in some of those defensive meeting rooms? You wonder why they play defense and after about two minutes you go, ‘yep they could never be an offensive player," Brady quipped. "Defense is kinda like a dog chasing a car. Just get the guy with the ball."

The dig drew a ton of reaction on Twitter, including from one of Brady’s most staunch defenders and former teammate Tedy Bruschi who jokingly said the comment ended their friendship.

TAMPA, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 24: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates with teammates after scoring a touchdown in the first quarter against the Chicago Bears in the game at Raymond James Stadium on October 24, 2021 in Tampa, Florida.

TAMPA, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 24: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates with teammates after scoring a touchdown in the first quarter against the Chicago Bears in the game at Raymond James Stadium on October 24, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Brady may want to be careful with some of the comments about defensive players but he’s been on fire as of late and may not have anything to really worry about as long as he’s got that tremendous offensive line in front of him.

Houston, Texas, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) jogs off the field after a game against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium.

Houston, Texas, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) jogs off the field after a game against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium. (Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports/File Photo)

Tampa Bay moved to 6-1 with a 38-3 blowout win over the Chicago Bears on Sunday.

He was 20-for-36 with 211 passing yards and four touchdown passes. He threw his 600th career touchdown pass during the game.

