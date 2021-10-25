Marshawn Lynch drops expletives during 'ManningCast' appearance, delights fans

Peyton and Eli Manning had Marshawn Lynch as their first guest on their "Monday Night Football" simulcast, and it went just as well as NFL fans would have hoped.

The former Seattle Seahawks star came in to offer his opinion and analysis on his former team’s game against the New Orleans Saints and dropped three expletives during his time with the Manning brothers.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Lynch started by joking that he took three shots of Hennessey before joining the Mannings on their show. He said he did one for Peyton, one for Eli and one for himself. He later went on to drop "s---" two times and finished his appearance with the f-bomb.

Lynch’s comments had fans hooting and hollering on Twitter.

JETS BRING BACK SUPER BOWL-WINNING QB WITH ZACH WILSON SET TO MISS WEEKS: REPORT

Peyton Manning later apologized for the expletives.

The former NFL star came onto the broadcast right after the Seahawks scored a touchdown on an 84-yardpass from Geno Smith to DK Metcalf. The wide receiver somehow managed to break from Marshon Lattimore The score put the Seahawks up 7-0 over the Saints in the first quarter.

According to NFL Research, it was the longest play for the Seahawks since 2010.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"The 84-yard TD from Geno Smith to DK Metcalf is the longest pass TD for the @Seahawks since a 87-yard connection from Matt Hasselbeck to Ben Obomanu in 2010 and the 3rd-longest in franchise history (longest was a 90-yarder from Seneca Wallace to Koren Robinson in 2008)," the NFL said.