Tom Brady deals with Antonio Brown trolling as Bucs drop game to Panthers

Antonio Brown was on Tom Brady’s case again after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers suffered a humiliating defeat at the hands of the Carolina Panthers on Sunday.

Brown, who was teammates with Brady on two separate occasions and caught a touchdown pass from him in Super Bowl LV, tweeted a picture of the quarterback’s head photoshopped on his body chucking up the deuces sign to the crowd. It was a re-creation of Brown’s infamous scene from last season.

In a separate tweet, he also referred to the seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback as "Tom Booty."

Brady and the Buccaneers dropped to 3-4 with the loss. It is the first time Brady fell to 3-4 during the season since 2002, when he was in his second full season as a starting quarterback for the New England Patriots. That team finished 9-7 and missed the playoffs.

"No one feels good about where we’re at," Brady said after the game. "No one feels good about how we played or what we’re doing. We’re all in it together, and we have to pull ourselves out of it."

He was 32-of-49 passing for 290 yards. He had a sure touchdown pass to Mike Evans early in the game, but the four-time Pro Bowl wide receiver dropped the ball. The team never recovered after that.

The team ran 66 plays on 11 drives and held the ball for more than 30 minutes but only mustered up three points.

"We’re going to see how many people can handle adversity, and it’s about as dark as it’s going to be right now," Bucs coach Todd Bowles said after the game.

Tampa Bay does not have much time to recover after the loss. The team will host the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday night.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.