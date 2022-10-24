Expand / Collapse search
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tom Brady deals with Antonio Brown trolling as Bucs drop game to Panthers

Antonio Brown called Tom Brady, 'Tom Booty,' in a tweet

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
Antonio Brown was on Tom Brady’s case again after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers suffered a humiliating defeat at the hands of the Carolina Panthers on Sunday.

Brown, who was teammates with Brady on two separate occasions and caught a touchdown pass from him in Super Bowl LV, tweeted a picture of the quarterback’s head photoshopped on his body chucking up the deuces sign to the crowd. It was a re-creation of Brown’s infamous scene from last season.

Panthers defensive end Yetur Gross-Matos pressures Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady after a pass, Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Panthers defensive end Yetur Gross-Matos pressures Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady after a pass, Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Charlotte, North Carolina. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

In a separate tweet, he also referred to the seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback as "Tom Booty."

Brady and the Buccaneers dropped to 3-4 with the loss. It is the first time Brady fell to 3-4 during the season since 2002, when he was in his second full season as a starting quarterback for the New England Patriots. That team finished 9-7 and missed the playoffs.

"No one feels good about where we’re at," Brady said after the game. "No one feels good about how we played or what we’re doing. We’re all in it together, and we have to pull ourselves out of it."

Buccaneers Antonio Brown and Tom Brady celebrate their touchdown against the Dallas Cowboys at Raymond James Stadium on Sept. 9, 2021, in Tampa, Florida.

Buccaneers Antonio Brown and Tom Brady celebrate their touchdown against the Dallas Cowboys at Raymond James Stadium on Sept. 9, 2021, in Tampa, Florida. (Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

He was 32-of-49 passing for 290 yards. He had a sure touchdown pass to Mike Evans early in the game, but the four-time Pro Bowl wide receiver dropped the ball. The team never recovered after that. 

The team ran 66 plays on 11 drives and held the ball for more than 30 minutes but only mustered up three points.

"We’re going to see how many people can handle adversity, and it’s about as dark as it’s going to be right now," Bucs coach Todd Bowles said after the game.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady walks off the field at halftime during the Panthers game, Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady walks off the field at halftime during the Panthers game, Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Charlotte, North Carolina. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

Tampa Bay does not have much time to recover after the loss. The team will host the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday night.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Ryan Gaydos is the sports editor for Fox News Digital.