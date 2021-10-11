Tom Brady continues to evade Father Time, now the NFL's passing yards leader

It might be time to question whether Tom Brady is an alien disguised in a human’s body. After all, there’s no explanation for how the 44-year-old Buccaneers quarterback can still be this good.

He might be getting better, which is scary for the rest of the league. After a dazzling performance in Tampa Bay’s 45-17 victory over the Dolphins on Sunday, where he went 30-of-41 for 411 yards and five touchdowns, Brady now leads the NFL in passing yards with 1,767. Most 44-year-old men find joy riding around on their John Deere, but Brady finds it by dominating the best of the NFL. He’s simply built different and has been for over 20 years.

Perhaps Brady’s best throw yesterday came in the second quarter with the game knotted up at 10. Brady stood in the pocket with two Miami defensive linemen barreling down on him, before he threw one of the sweetest anticipation routes over the middle to Antonio Brown, who took it the distance for a 63-yard score. It was next level stuff from the G.O.A.T, a throw we’ve grown accustomed to seeing from him game in and game out.

Brady also showed off his legs, high-tailing it out of the pocket for a 13-yard run just before halftime. Brady joked with reporters after the game that he felt like he was fast, before saying he’ll leave most of the running to the more talented players around him.

"Most of the guys in the NFL would probably make like 30 yards on a run like that," Brady said. "I can turn a 30-yarder into a 10-yarder better than anybody."

He’s certainly no Lamar Jackson or Kyler Murray, but Brady continues to show that father time isn’t coming for him anytime soon. He might just mess around and win back-to-back Super Bowl’s with Tampa Bay, a feat that would only add to his untouchable legacy.