Tom Brady stuns Jets in 28-24 comeback victory as Bucs bid adieu to Antonio Brown

The Jets played one of their most aggressive games of the season but lost it all on a bad play call late in the fourth quarter

By Paulina Dedaj | Fox News
The New York Jets suffered a heartbreaking loss against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday after veteran quarterback Tom Brady led a 93-yard drive in the final minutes of the game for a 28-24 victory.

The Jets took the lead early on with a pair of touchdowns by star wide receiver Braxton Berrios. New York continued its momentum with Ty Johnson's 1-yard run to improve the Jets’ lead by two scores but all that mattered was Brady’s 33-yard pass to Cyril Grayson with 15 seconds left to win the game. 

Braxton Berrios #10 of the New York Jets leaps into the end zone for a touchdown  in the second quarter of the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at MetLife Stadium on January 02, 2022 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. 

Ultimately, the Jets played one of their most aggressive games of the season but lost it all on a bad play call late in the fourth quarter when Zach Wilson attempted a quarterback sneak on fourth-and-2 at the 7-yard line. 

The Bucs defense stuffed the Jets, turning the ball over with 2:12 left – a dangerous amount of time for Brady. 

"Tom did a great job of taking what they were giving us," head coach Bruce Arians said after the game. "I was really happy for Cyril. He’s worked his a– off and is really coming through for us." 

Cyril Grayson #15 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers completes a 33-yard catch over    Elijah Riley #33 of the New York Jets for a touchdown in the fourth quarter of the game at MetLife Stadium on January 02, 2022 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.  (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Despite the win, the Bucs did suffer one significant loss. 

Arians said after the game that wide receiver Antonio Brown is "no longer a Buc" after undressing on the field before storming off to the locker room during the third quarter. 

"He is no longer a Buc. Alright, that’s the end of the story. Let’s talk about the guys that went out there and won the game."

Antonio Brown #81 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers completes a first down over Bryce Hall #37 of the New York Jets in the third quarter of the game at MetLife Stadium on January 02, 2022 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. 

Antonio Brown #81 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers completes a first down over Bryce Hall #37 of the New York Jets in the third quarter of the game at MetLife Stadium on January 02, 2022 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.  (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Brady seemed to be sensitive about Brown’s meltdown, telling reporters during his post-game presser: "I think everyone should be compassionate and empathetic toward some very difficult things."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

