Tom Brady opens up about Bucs return, knows hunger to compete is 'going to be gone soon'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Tom Brady opened up on Wednesday about finding his appetite to compete again in the month he decided to step away from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the NFL.

Brady announced his decision to leave the league in February without mentioning the words "retire" or "retirement" and without initially thanking the New England Patriots. He told "The Dan Patrick Show" that while he was away, the hunger and drive to compete again for a Super Bowl came back.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

FORMER BUCS HEAD COACH BRUCE ARIANS SAYS HE’D ‘PROBABLY’ STILL BE HEAD COACH IF TOM BRADY STAYED RETIRED

"We had quite a bit of time together," he said of spending time with his family. "And I think mostly when I kind of told the team, look, like you know guys gotta make plans without me. And then (general manager) Jason (Licht) and Bruce (Arians) said just give it time, you know? I said, look, you know, I feel pretty strongly.

"Then time went by and you just get super competitive. I think I'm part crazy. I mean, I think that's the reality. Forty-five years old and I'm out here with a lot of young guys that are trying to take my head off. I see Aaron Donald work out on my Instagram, and I'm like, damn, maybe I should've stayed retired because he's a beast. But I had the appetite to compete, and it's going to be gone soon. I mean, there's no doubt about it and I gotta, you know, just really appreciate the time I have left because it's not a lot."

Brady is entering his 22nd NFL season and third with the Buccaneers in pursuit of his eighth Super Bowl title, which would put him far above any other active quarterback in terms of championship rings.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Buccaneers star is coming off one of his best seasons yet. He finished the 2021 season leading the league in touchdowns (43) and passing yards (5,316). He finished second to Aaron Rodgers in the NFL MVP voting and third in Offensive Player of the Year voting to Rodgers and winner, Cooper Kupp.