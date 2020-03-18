Tom Brady leading Buccaneers to Super Bowl LV would be historic

Tom Brady is reportedly set to join the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after spending the last two decades with the New England Patriots and winning six Super Bowls with the team.

Should Brady get to the Super Bowl with the Buccaneers this season, he would set himself up for even more history.

ESPN Stats & Info noted that Super Bowl LV will take place at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla. Should Brady lead the Buccaneers to the title game, it would be the first time a team plays in the big game at their home stadium.

Brady also has a bigger playoff pedigree than the Buccaneers as a franchise.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers first started playing NFL games in 1976. Tampa Bay has only made the playoffs 10 times and made the Super Bowl one time – and won.

The Buccaneers haven’t been to the playoffs since the 2007 season and only had two winning seasons since the 2010 season. ESPN’s Adam Schefter noted that Brady has five times as many playoff wins as the Buccaneers.

Compared to all of Tampa sports, ESPN Stats & Info noted Brady has six tiles compared to the two championships in 93 combined seasons among the Buccaneers, Tampa Bay Rays and Tampa Bay Lightning. Brady also has 17 division titles compared to the Tampa sports scene’s 12.

According to multiple reports, Brady’s deal with the Buccaneers is essentially complete. It’s unclear when either team is going to officially announce the deal.

NFL free agency officially opens up at 4 p.m. EST Wednesday.