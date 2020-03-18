Tom Brady's Patriots departure another gut punch to Boston sports fans

Tom Brady's announcement Tuesday that he was going to leave New England after 20 seasons added to suffering Boston sports fans have endured since 2020 began.

Brady told the world he was taking his football journey elsewhere after helping the Patriots to six Super Bowl wins and several division titles. It was reported he was going to sign a deal with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

His departure was another shot in the heart of Boston sports fans just over a month after another superstar was sent packing.

The Boston Red Sox traded one-time American League MVP Mookie Betts and a top pitcher, David Price, to the Los Angeles Dodgers about 30 days before Brady's announcement. Betts is one of the best players in baseball and was a crucial part of Boston’s World Series run in 2018.

Last season, Betts batted .295 with 20 home runs and 80 RBI. He also had a .915 OPS in 150 games. He has made the All-Star game four straight seasons.

Luckily, Boston fans won’t have to watch Betts in a Dodgers uniform for quite some time. Major League Baseball pushed back the start of opening day due to the coronavirus. But while MLB delays the start of its season, Boston Celtics and Boston Bruins seasons are on hold.

The Celtics had clinched a playoff spot before the NBA suspended its season over the coronavirus. Boston was the No. 3 team in the Eastern Conference with a 43-21 record and was nine and 1/2 games behind the Toronto Raptors in the East.

The Bruins had the most points in the Eastern Conference with 100 – eight points ahead of the Tampa Bay Lightning. The Bruins were 44-14-12 before the NHL suspended its season.

While fans should take solace in the Patriots' long, great history with Brady, seeing him leave in the middle of a total sports shutdown is a tough feeling.