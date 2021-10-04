Tom Brady, Bill Belichick hug after game, meet in locker room

Tom Brady’s return game against the New England Patriots came down to the wire but it was the Tampa Bay Buccaneers who came out with the narrow 19-17 victory.

At the end of the game, Brady was shaking hands with former teammates and coaches and met with Bill Belichick on the field for a quick hug.

Brady and Belichick then met after the game for about 20 minutes. Belichick had already talked with the press before reporters started to reveal the two were meeting. Brady was asked about the meeting after the game and told the media their quick catch-up was planned beforehand.

He was also asked about their relationship and what they discussed and the Buccaneers superstar quarterback said he rather keep that quiet. He added that he thought a lot of what was being reported about him and the coach was untrue or misinformed.

Belichick downplayed the "experience" of playing Brady as a coach.

"Look we went against Tom Brady every day, every day in practice defensively. So it's not like we've ever seen Tom Brady before," Belichick said. "They are a good football team and he's a great quarterback, and I think that's all – goes without saying."

Brady finished 22-for-43 with 269 passing yards. He didn’t have a touchdown pass.

Mac Jones led the Patriots into field-goal range, but Nick Folk couldn’t make a difficult 57-yard field goal in the pouring rain.

Tampa Bay improved to 3-1 on the year and New England fell to 1-3.