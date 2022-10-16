Expand / Collapse search
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tom Brady berates Bucs' offensive linemen in another sideline meltdown

Tom Brady threw a tablet during the Saints game

Ryan Gaydos
Tom Brady had a rough start to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ Week 6 matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers, and his frustrations with his offensive line reached a boiling point.

With 46 seconds left in the half and Tampa Bay down four points, the FOX broadcast caught Brady berating the offensive linemen on the bench.

"You're so much better than the way you’re f---ing playing," Brady was heard saying.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) talks with quarterback Blaine Gabbert on the bench against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Pittsburgh on Oct. 16, 2022.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) talks with quarterback Blaine Gabbert on the bench against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Pittsburgh on Oct. 16, 2022. (AP Photo/Don Wright)

WARNING EXPLICIT LANGUAGE

Tristan Wirfs and Robert Hainsey were among the players listening to Brady.

The Buccaneers trailed 10-thanks to another Ryan Succop field goal. Succop was responsible for all the points the Buccaneers scored in the game up to that point.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) gives signals during the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Pittsburgh on Oct. 16, 2022.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) gives signals during the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Pittsburgh on Oct. 16, 2022. (AP Photo/Don Wright)

Brady went into halftime 10-for-21 with 110 passing yards and two sacks. Mike Evans was leading the team with three catches for 38 yards and Chris Godwin had two catches for 37 yards.

Kenny Pickett was responsible for the lone touchdown score by either team. He threw a 6-yard touchdown pass to Najee Harris in the first quarter. Pickett was 10-for-15 with 62 yards and the touchdown. He was only sacked once.

Brady had previously expressed his frustrations during the game against New Orleans Saints back in Week 2. 

Brady arrived in Pittsburgh separately from his team on Saturday after spending Friday night with New England Patriots team owner Robert Kraft for the billionaire’s wedding. Brady missed a Saturday morning walkthrough, according to the Tampa Bay Times.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady is helped up after a play against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Pittsburgh on Oct. 16, 2022.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady is helped up after a play against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Pittsburgh on Oct. 16, 2022. (AP Photo/Don Wright)

Brady has played the Steelers many times in his career, with most of his iconic matchups coming while he was with the Patriots. In 12 games, Brady has had 3,744 passing yards, 29 touchdown passes and only five interceptions. He’s 9-3 in those games.

Ryan Gaydos is the sports editor for Fox News Digital.