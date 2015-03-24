Titans without tight end Delanie Walker after concussion, Steelers sit 4 defensive starters

The Tennessee Titans will be without tight end Delanie Walker against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Monday night. The veteran is recovering from a concussion.

Walker had to be cleared by a final doctor to play after being carted off the field in last week's loss at Baltimore. Walker will be replaced in the starting lineup by Chase Coffman, leaving the Titans with three tight ends who were not on the roster at the start of the season. Coffman has two catches for 18 yards.

The Steelers are without four defensive starters, with safety Troy Polamalu sitting out for a second straight game with an injured knee. Cornerback Ike Taylor (forearm), linebacker Ryan Shazier (ankle) and nose tackle Steve McLendon (shoulder) also have been deactivated.

