Titans' Walker practices but remains questionable for Sunday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) Tennessee Titans tight end Delanie Walker practiced Friday and is listed as questionable for Sunday's game at Houston due to a hamstring injury.

The injury prevented Walker from playing in the Titans' last game, a 17-10 loss to the Oakland Raiders.

''I didn't even practice last Friday, so to be able to practice this Friday and make it through a whole practice, I feel there's a good opportunity that I can be playing Sunday,'' Walker said.

Walker was officially limited on Friday, as he was on Thursday. Titans coach Mike Mularkey indicated that Walker's workload increased throughout the week.

The Titans still could put Walker through a workout between now and game time to get a better idea of how ready he is.

''I've seen improvement,'' Mularkey said. ''He took more reps today, but we're just being smart with him. We gave him some more rest. He's a guy who's been around long enough that he doesn't need a lot of reps.

Meanwhile, it appears that the Titans will have receiver Kendall Wright available for the first time since Dec. 27. Wright, who suffered a hamstring injury in training camp that kept him out for all of the preseason and the first three regular-season games, practiced fully all week.

''Progress is being made and I've got the green light to play, so I'm ready to go out there,'' Wright said. ''I can handle a full workload. Whatever they throw at me, I'm going to be ready to do what I can do.''

Wright has missed nine of the Titans' past 12 games dating back to last season when he had rib and knee injuries.

The Titans declared safety Da'Norris Searcy (high ankle sprain) and cornerback Cody Riggs (hamstring) out this week. Linebacker Nate Palmer was added to the injury report on Friday after having an MRI on his sore knee. Palmer will be listed as questionable.

Receiver Tajae Sharpe (hamstring) and guard Quinton Spain (knee) both practiced fully on Friday and are expected to play Sunday.

