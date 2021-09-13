Titans' Mike Vrabel slams Julio Jones for costly penalty: 'Doing dumb s--- that hurts the team'

Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel wasn’t happy with newly acquired wide receiver Julio Jones during the team’s loss to the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday afternoon.

Vrabel lashed out on the former All-Pro wideout on Monday. Jones was called for a personal foul in the first quarter. He was flagged for unnecessary roughness after he swung at Cardinals cornerback Byron Murphy.

After the penalty, Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill threw an incomplete pass on the ensuing third down. Tennessee was forced to punt while trailing 10-0 in the opening quarter.

"Critical mistake," Vrabel said. "That's absolutely nothing that we coach or teach. So, that would fall into the category of doing dumb s--t that hurts the team, right there in bold letters. It goes from third-and-1 to third-and-16."

The Cardinals rolled to a dominating 38-13 victory over Tennessee. Jones finished with three receptions for 29 yards in the loss. A seven-time Pro Bowler, Jones was acquired by the Titans in an offseason trade with the Atlanta Falcons.

Last year, Jones finished with 771 receiving yards and three scores in nine games. He dealt with a nagging hamstring injury for most of the season.