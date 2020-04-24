Titans select Isaiah Wilson with No. 29 pick of 2020 NFL Draft

The Tennessee Titans selected Isaiah Wilson, the former Georgia offensive lineman, with the No. 29 pick of the 2020 NFL Draft on Thursday night.

At 6-foot-6, 350 pounds, Wilson has arms and hands measuring 35 1/2 and 10 1/4 inches, respectively. At the NFL Combine, he recorded 5.32 40-yard dash time with 26 bench press reps.

Wilson, a top-20 overall prospect out of high school, signed with Georgia but wound up redshirting his first year with the Bulldogs. The next season, he started all 14 games at right tackle and earned Freshman All-American and SEC All-Freshman accolades.

During his sophomore season, he continued to show promise. An ankle injury limited him to 11 games, but Wilson was still named a second-team Associated Press All-American despite the missed time.

The Titans allowed Jack Conklin to leave in free agency, so they immediately addressed their offensive line in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft. Wilson will be expected to step in and start right away, alongside Taylor Lewan blocking for running back Derrick Henry and protecting quarterback Ryan Tannehill.