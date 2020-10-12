Titans see no new COVID-19 cases as team gears up for Tuesday night game

The Tennessee Titans are on track to play the Buffalo Bills on Tuesday night after the latest round of testing returned zero positive COVID-19 cases.

The Titans temporarily shutdown their training facility on Saturday after a coach tested positive but were able to return on Monday after another round of testing showed no new cases, ESPN reported.

Trouble for Tennessee began last month when the Titans added cornerback Greg Mabin from its practice squad to the reserve/COVID-19 list on Sept 24. The training facility was shut down a few days later. Since then, 24 players and staff members have tested positive.

The New England Patriots also had four positive cases, prompting the NFL to make several schedule changes in order to accommodate the league’s safety protocols.

Titans safety Kevin Byard said it's been tough watching teammates test positive and worrying about them and their families while not knowing when they would play again.

“At the end of the day, we’re not going to make any excuses, man," Byard said. "We’re going to come in here and focus on what we need to focus on, and that's winning the ballgame.”

The Bills (0-4) will be the first team to play the Titans (3-0) since the NFL closed Tennessee's facility Sept. 29. Buffalo hasn't won five straight since 2004, and another win would give the Bills its best start since 1991 when that team went to a Super Bowl.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.