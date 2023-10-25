Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Tennessee Titans

Rookie Will Levis tabbed as Titans' starter due to Ryan Tannehill's injury: report

Levis had a notorious fall in the NFL Draft

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for October 25 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for October 25

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

This Sunday will reportedly begin a new era for the Tennessee Titans.

With quarterback Ryan Tannehill nursing an injury, Will Levis will make his NFL debut Sunday and get the start, according to NFL Media.

The quarterback surprisingly fell to the second round of this year's NFL Draft. 

Levis was once a heavy favorite to be the second overall pick, and rumors swirled he would even go No. 1.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Will Levis on sideline

Will Levis of the Tennessee Titans after a game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium Oct. 8, 2023, in Indianapolis.  (Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

However, once Bryce Young, C.J. Stroud and Anthony Richardson all went ahead of him, Levis had a long wait. Television cameras several times caught him awkwardly in the waiting room during the draft waiting for a call.

He did not have to wait long on day two. The Titans moved up to the 33rd pick, the first of the second round, to select the Kentucky quarterback.

Will Levis photo shoot

Will Levis of the Tennessee Titans poses for a portrait during the NFLPA Rookie Premiere May 20, 2023, in Los Angeles. (Michael Owens/Getty Images)

Head coach Mike Vrabel indicated earlier this week he envisioned both Levis and Malik Willis getting playing time Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons. Willis was a third-round pick in 2022 out of Liberty and played in eight games last year, starting three of them. Eventually, he was replaced by Joshua Dobbs.

Reports say Tannehill has a high ankle sprain, which could keep him out around six weeks. 

Willis won the backup role while Levis missed some time in the preseason with injuries, but it looks like it will be Levis who will take Tennessee's first snap.

Will Levis throws

Quarterback Will Levis of the Tennessee Titans poses for a portrait during the NFLPA Rookie Premiere May 20, 2023, in Los Angeles. (Michael Owens/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In his two full seasons as Kentucky's quarterback (24 games), Levis threw for 5,232 yards, 33 touchdowns and 23 interceptions with a 65.7 completion percentage.