Rookie Will Levis tabbed as Titans' starter due to Ryan Tannehill's injury: report

This Sunday will reportedly begin a new era for the Tennessee Titans.

With quarterback Ryan Tannehill nursing an injury, Will Levis will make his NFL debut Sunday and get the start, according to NFL Media.

The quarterback surprisingly fell to the second round of this year's NFL Draft.

Levis was once a heavy favorite to be the second overall pick, and rumors swirled he would even go No. 1.

However, once Bryce Young, C.J. Stroud and Anthony Richardson all went ahead of him, Levis had a long wait. Television cameras several times caught him awkwardly in the waiting room during the draft waiting for a call.

He did not have to wait long on day two. The Titans moved up to the 33rd pick, the first of the second round, to select the Kentucky quarterback.

Head coach Mike Vrabel indicated earlier this week he envisioned both Levis and Malik Willis getting playing time Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons. Willis was a third-round pick in 2022 out of Liberty and played in eight games last year, starting three of them. Eventually, he was replaced by Joshua Dobbs.

Reports say Tannehill has a high ankle sprain, which could keep him out around six weeks.

Willis won the backup role while Levis missed some time in the preseason with injuries, but it looks like it will be Levis who will take Tennessee's first snap.

In his two full seasons as Kentucky's quarterback (24 games), Levis threw for 5,232 yards, 33 touchdowns and 23 interceptions with a 65.7 completion percentage.