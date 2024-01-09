Titans, Mike Vrabel part ways after 6 seasons

"Black Monday" came and went in the NFL but teams were still making moves and shaking up their coaching staffs as the offseason kicked off.

The Tennessee Titans were one of those teams. Head coach Mike Vrabel will not be returning as the Titans’ head coach for the 2024 season, according to multiple reports. The NFL Network reported that Vrabel is expected to be one of the top coaching candidates available on the market this winter.

Tennessee later announced the decision.

"As I told Coach Vrabel, this decision was as difficult as any I've made as Controlling Owner," team owner Amy Adams Strunk said in a statement. "I appreciate Mike's contributions to the Tennessee Titans both on and off the field. Anyone who has ever met him knows how passionate and genuine he is, and he's been a strong supporter of the Nashville community. We wish Mike, Jen, and the Vrabel family nothing but the best in the future.

"As the NFL continues to innovate and evolve, I believe the teams best positioned for sustained success will be those who empower an aligned and collaborative team across all football functions. Last year, we began a shift in our approach to football leadership and made several changes to our personnel to advance that plan. As I continued to assess the state of our team, I arrived at the conclusion that the team would also benefit from the fresh approach and perspective of a new coaching staff."

Vrabel took over as the Titans’ head coach before the start of the 2018 season. He spent six seasons at the helm and compiled a 54-45 record. He guided the team to three playoff appearances, including an AFC Championship in 2019, but was never able to lead the team back to a Super Bowl.

He suffered his first losing season in 2022 when the oft-injured Titans were 7-10. In 2023, Tennessee finished 6-11, and it appeared that ownership decided it was time to make a change.

Vrabel spent three years as an assistant at Ohio State before he took the linebackers job for the Houston Texans in 2014. He was promoted to defensive coordinator for the Texans in 2017 before jumping to Tennessee.

It’s unclear where both parties will go from here.

Vrabel has been linked as a potential candidate for the New England Patriots job if the team decides to part ways with Bill Belichick. With several positions open, Vrabel is expected to be a hot commodity in coaching circles.

The Titans will have to go through the process as well in what could be a long few years for the team. Derrick Henry is expected to leave in free agency while Will Levis is expected to be handed the reins at quarterback. The Titans may not look the same as they once did in 2024.