Titans, Jaguars players fight after big hit on Trevor Lawrence

Tennessee Titans and Jacksonville Jaguars players got into a heated skirmish at the end of the first half during their Week 13 matchup.

Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence was running toward the sideline to try to make a last-ditch throw before halftime. He threw the ball away as he was being brought down. At the end of the play, Lawrence was tagged by Titans defensive end Arden Key.

Jaguars offensive tackle Anton Harrison took exception to Key’s hit and the two immediately locked horns. Key appeared to force Harrison’s helmet off as the lineman tried to push him away. Officials and players from both teams joined in to break up the fracas.

Key was hit with two penalties after the skirmish was over. He was called for roughing the passer on the Lawrence hit and a personal foul for his interaction with Harrison. The penalties moved the Jaguars up the field and Jacksonville received an untimed down.

Jaguars kicker Cam Little came in and nailed a 45-yard field goal. Jacksonville had an 18-3 lead going into the locker room.

Jacksonville came into the game in search of a win to keep pressure on the Indianapolis Colts' slim lead in the AFC South. The Titans were looking to salvage a season that had been completely thrown into disarray with the firing of head coach Brian Callahan.

Tennessee was 1-10 coming into the game.