Matthew Stafford sets NFL record with touchdown pass on first drive vs Panthers

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford set an NFL record early in the first quarter of his game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday.

Stafford was 4-of-5 passing on the Rams’ first drive found and wide receiver Davante Adams for a 4-yard touchdown pass to end the six-play, 35-yard drive. It was Stafford’s 28th touchdown pass without throwing an interception, breaking a record previously set by Tom Brady.

He completed passes to Adams, Puka Nacua and Colby Parkinson on the drive.

However, Stafford’s impressive streak came to an end on the second drive as Panthers defensive back Nick Scott intercepted his pass in the end zone. On the following drive, he threw an interception to Mike Jackson Sr. The Carolina player then returned it for a touchdown

Stafford came into the game with the best odds to win the NFL MVP. He led the NFL with 30 touchdown passes and only had two interceptions. He already joined Patrick Mahomes as the only players in NFL history to have at least 30 touchdown passes and just two-or-fewer interceptions entering Week 13 of the season

Los Angeles was 9-2 on the season, looking for their 10th win to strengthen their stranglehold on the NFC.

The Super Bowl champion quarterback also had a few other milestones he could have hit, according to NFL Research.

He could have become the third NFL player in league history with at least 25 pass attempts and no interceptions in nine consecutive games. He could have also become the fourth player in NFL history with multiple touchdown passes and no interceptions in six straight games.