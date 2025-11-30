Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Los Angeles Rams

Matthew Stafford sets NFL record with touchdown pass on first drive vs Panthers

Stafford's streak came to a sudden end after that

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
close
Caleb Williams Reminds Howie Long of John Elway 👀 Are Rams Most COMPLETE Team in NFL? Video

Caleb Williams Reminds Howie Long of John Elway 👀 Are Rams Most COMPLETE Team in NFL?

Howie Long explained why Chicago Bears QB Caleb Williams reminds him of Hall of Famer John Elway. He also discussed whether the Los Angeles Rams are the best team in the NFL.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford set an NFL record early in the first quarter of his game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday.

Stafford was 4-of-5 passing on the Rams’ first drive found and wide receiver Davante Adams for a 4-yard touchdown pass to end the six-play, 35-yard drive. It was Stafford’s 28th touchdown pass without throwing an interception, breaking a record previously set by Tom Brady.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Matthew Stafford throws a pass

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford passes for a touchdown against the Panthers, Sunday, Nov. 30, 2025, in Charlotte, North Carolina. (AP Photo/Rusty Jones)

He completed passes to Adams, Puka Nacua and Colby Parkinson on the drive.

However, Stafford’s impressive streak came to an end on the second drive as Panthers defensive back Nick Scott intercepted his pass in the end zone. On the following drive, he threw an interception to Mike Jackson Sr. The Carolina player then returned it for a touchdown

JASON KELCE SENDS EAGLES FANS INTO FRENZY, SHIRTLESS IN BELLY-BUCKING COMPETITION BEFORE BLACK FRIDAY GAME

Matthew Stafford takes the snap

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford plays against the Panthers, Sunday, Nov. 30, 2025, in Charlotte, North Carolina. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

Stafford came into the game with the best odds to win the NFL MVP. He led the NFL with 30 touchdown passes and only had two interceptions. He already joined Patrick Mahomes as the only players in NFL history to have at least 30 touchdown passes and just two-or-fewer interceptions entering Week 13 of the season

Los Angeles was 9-2 on the season, looking for their 10th win to strengthen their stranglehold on the NFC.

The Super Bowl champion quarterback also had a few other milestones he could have hit, according to NFL Research.

A Fox One and Fox Nation bundle offer

Bundle FOX One and FOX Nation to stream the entire FOX Nation library, plus live FOX News, Sports, and Entertainment at our lowest price of the year. The offer ends on Jan. 4, 2026. (Fox One; Fox Nation)

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

He could have become the third NFL player in league history with at least 25 pass attempts and no interceptions in nine consecutive games. He could have also become the fourth player in NFL history with multiple touchdown passes and no interceptions in six straight games.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

Close modal

Continue