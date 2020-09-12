Titans rookie Isaiah Wilson arrested on DUI charge, second incident of summer

Tennessee Titans rookie Isiah Wilson was in trouble with the law for the second time in his short career Friday night after getting arrested on a DUI charge.

Wilson, 21, was arrested in Tennessee at 11:29 p.m. and released on bond early Saturday, the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office said.

“We are aware of the situation. This is not conduct that is indicative of the character of our football team and we are working through details on how to proceed,” the Titans said in a statement, according to the NFL Network.

It’s the second time in less than a month that Wilson had a run-in with police.

Wilson was spotted at a party near Tennessee State University while in training camp and nearly jumped off a second-story balcony to avoid police, according to Titans beat writer Paul Kuharsky. He received a trespass warning from campus police over the Aug. 15 incident.

The Titans selected Wilson with the No. 29 pick out of Georgia.

Wilson, a top 20 overall prospect out of high school, signed with Georgia, but wound up redshirting his first year with the Bulldogs. The next season, he started all 14 games at right tackle and earned Freshman All-American and SEC All-Freshman accolades.

During his sophomore season, he continued to show promise. An ankle injury limited him to 11 games, but Wilson still was named a second-team Associated Press All-American despite the missed time.

The Titans allowed Jack Conklin to leave in free agency, so they immediately addressed their offensive line in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft. Wilson likely will be expected to step in and start right away, alongside Taylor Lewan blocking for running back Derrick Henry and protecting quarterback Ryan Tannehill.