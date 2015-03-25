Timeline of events in Miami-NCAA probe

A timeline of major events in the Miami-NCAA scandal, which ended with the announcement of sanctions Tuesday:

April 21, 2010: Prominent Miami booster Nevin Shapiro is charged by federal authorities with operating a Ponzi scheme through a grocery-diverting business and bilking investors of nearly $1 billion.

August 29, 2010: The Miami Herald publishes excerpts from an interview with a jailed Shapiro, in which he says he will write a tell-all book about NCAA within the Miami athletic department and that he felt abandoned by the players he provided extra benefits to while they were Hurricanes. "Once the players became pros, they turned their back on me," Shapiro said.

Sept. 15, 2010: Shapiro pleads guilty to securities fraud and money laundering. He is eventually given a 20-year sentence and ordered to pay nearly $83 million in restitution.

March 2011: The NCAA opens an investigation into Miami athletics based on Shapiro's allegations.

Aug. 15, 2011: Shapiro's attorney, Maria Elena Perez, announces that NCAA investigators were visiting Miami's campus to investigate allegations that at least 12 current and former football players received gifts from the former booster.

Aug. 16, 2011: Shapiro's allegations are published by Yahoo Sports, in a story where he says he provided at least 72 athletes with extra benefits between 2002 and 2010. "Yeah, I'm guilty," Shapiro said.

Aug. 22, 2011: Miami acknowledges that the eligibility of 15 athletes, mostly football players, is under investigation. "We cannot let the actions of some define the many," University president Donna Shalala said.

Aug. 25, 2011: Miami sends paperwork to the NCAA asking that players who were declared ineligible by the university be reinstated.

Aug. 30, 2011: NCAA announces that eight Miami football players must sit out at least one game, and that they and four others will need to make restitution for gifts received from Shapiro.

Nov. 10, 2011: Miami says basketball standout DeQuan Jones will sit out 2011-12 season over allegations that Shapiro spent $10,000 to help seal his recruitment to the Hurricanes.

Nov. 19, 2011: Miami beats South Florida 6-3, winning sixth football game of season and becoming bowl-eligible.

Nov. 20, 2011: Miami announces that school is self-imposing a bowl ban because of the NCAA investigation.

Dec. 10, 2011: Jones is reinstated to the basketball team after missing 10 games.

Feb. 26, 2012: Miami center Reggie Johnson is announced as ineligible by the Hurricanes after an investigation revealed that members of his family took impermissible travel benefits that the university said came from a member of former basketball Frank Haith's staff. Johnson sits out one game, a win over Florida State, and is ordered to pay restitution. His eligibility is restored two days later.

March 9, 2012: Miami guard Durand Scott, the Hurricanes' leading scorer, is declared ineligible and sits out ACC basketball tournament loss to Florida State. Scott's suspension extends into the start of the 2012-13 season, before he returns to the Miami lineup.

Nov. 17, 2012: Miami beats South Florida 40-9, winning sixth football game of the 2012 season and once again becoming bowl-eligible.

Nov. 19, 2012: Miami announces that school is again self-imposing a postseason ban, meaning Hurricanes will miss both a bowl game and the Atlantic Coast Conference championship game.

Jan. 23, 2013: NCAA President Mark Emmert says the Miami probe is on hold after discovery that investigators were accused of "a very severe issue of improper conduct" by working with Shapiro's attorney and collecting information through interviews she conducted under subpoena as part of a bankruptcy case that did not involve the NCAA.

Feb. 18, 2013: NCAA acknowledges "missteps" in the Miami investigation and says it will remove all ill-gotten information from the bankruptcy subpoenas from the charges against the Hurricanes. Shalala lashes back at the governing body for college sports, calling their probe "unprofessional and unethical" and demanding both a swift end to the process and no more penalties other than what Miami self-imposed.

Feb. 19, 2013: NCAA sends Miami its notice of allegations, accusing Hurricanes of a "lack of institutional control." Former members of Miami coaching staffs are named, including Haith, the Missouri basketball coach who was with the Hurricanes from 2004-11. Shalala says "we deeply regret any violations, but we have suffered enough."

March 6, 2013: A letter written by former NCAA investigator Ameen Najjar is released, where he wrote the federal judge in New Jersey who sentenced Shapiro and suggested that the Ponzi schemer could one day be hired by the NCAA.

April 12, 2013: NCAA tells Miami that, "in an abundance of caution," it will remove testimony from former Hurricanes quarterback Kyle Wright from the case. Miami successfully argued that Wright was asked questions based on information wrongly gleaned through the subpoena process in Shapiro's bankruptcy case.

April 14, 2013: NCAA investigators say Miami is "grasping at straws" when it comes to trying to poke holes in the probe of the Hurricanes.

May 28, 2013: Miami tight end Dyron Dye meets with NCAA investigators for a third time. The NCAA asked him about discrepancies between what he told them in previous interviews and what he wrote in an affidavit to support a former Hurricanes assistant coach implicated in the Shapiro scandal. Dye said he testified a certain way because he felt intimidated by now-retired NCAA investigator Rich Johanningmeier and that he felt his scholarship and eligibility was being threatened.

June 13, 2013: NCAA hearing on Miami case begins in Indianapolis before Committee on Infractions.

June 14, 2013: NCAA hearing on Miami case ends.

July 22, 2013: Miami football coach Al Golden says he expects closure to case soon.

Oct. 22, 2013: The NCAA announces that Miami will lose nine football scholarships and three basketball scholarships over three years; a five-game suspension for Haith, now at Missouri; three years' probation for Miami and other penalties. The school accepts the sanctions and drops any plan to appeal.