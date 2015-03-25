Time to get optimistic? Steelers back in the postseason mix after back to back wins

next Image 1 of 2

Consecutive wins over the Bills and the Lions have the Pittsburgh Steelers on the fringe of the postseason hunt.

The Steelers are 4-6 and just one game behind the New York Jets and the Miami Dolphins for the sixth and final playoff spot in the AFC.

Pittsburgh beat the Jets last month and hosts Miami in early December. The Steelers face just one team with a winning record over the final six weeks as they try to climb from a 2-6 hole.

Pittsburgh is getting healthy at the right time, too. Coach Mike Tomlin said Tuesday guard Ramon Foster, defensive end Brett Keisel and linebacker LaMarr Woodley should be able to play on Sunday in Cleveland against a Browns team that is 4-6.

