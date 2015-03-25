Expand / Collapse search
Time to get optimistic? Steelers back in the postseason mix after back to back wins

By | Associated Press
    Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin, right, talks with Pittsburgh Steelers free safety Ryan Clark (25) on the sidelines during the second quarter of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Nov. 17, 2013. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar) (The Associated Press)

    Detroit Lions running back Reggie Bush (21) loses the football as Pittsburgh Steelers strong safety Will Allen (20) and free safety Ryan Clark (25) hit him in the first half of an NFL football game in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Nov. 17, 2013. The play was called dead on an early whistle and no fumble was ruled. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar) (The Associated Press)

PITTSBURGH – Consecutive wins over the Bills and the Lions have the Pittsburgh Steelers on the fringe of the postseason hunt.

The Steelers are 4-6 and just one game behind the New York Jets and the Miami Dolphins for the sixth and final playoff spot in the AFC.

Pittsburgh beat the Jets last month and hosts Miami in early December. The Steelers face just one team with a winning record over the final six weeks as they try to climb from a 2-6 hole.

Pittsburgh is getting healthy at the right time, too. Coach Mike Tomlin said Tuesday guard Ramon Foster, defensive end Brett Keisel and linebacker LaMarr Woodley should be able to play on Sunday in Cleveland against a Browns team that is 4-6.

