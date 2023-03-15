Timberwolves give interesting injury update on center Karl-Anthony Towns

Karl-Anthony Towns has been sidelined since late November, but he may soon return to action before the end of the regular season.

The Minnesota Timberwolves shared an update on Wednesday about the health status of the three-time All-Star, saying he will likely be back in the coming weeks.

"Towns is continuing to progress in his rehabilitation program and has been participating in basketball activities," the team announced. "He is expected to return in the coming weeks and further updates to his playing status will be provided when available

Towns suffered a non-contact injury to his calf muscle during a Nov. 28 game against the Washington Wizards. He has now missed 49 games and counting.

The Timberwolves initially believed that Towns would need four to six weeks to recovery from the injury.

The 27-year-old was averaging 20.8 points, 8.2 rebounds, and a career-high 5.3 assists per game before he was hurt.

He recently began ramping up his on-court basketball activity, but there are only 3½ weeks remaining in the regular season with the Timberwolves in the thick of the Western Conference playoff race.

In their statement, the Timberwolves said further updates would be "provided when available" but announced no specifics.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.