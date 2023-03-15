Expand / Collapse search
Minnesota Timberwolves
Published

Timberwolves give interesting injury update on center Karl-Anthony Towns

KAT has missed 49 games in a row as of Wednesday due to a calf injury

By Chantz Martin | Fox News
Karl-Anthony Towns has been sidelined since late November, but he may soon return to action before the end of the regular season.

The Minnesota Timberwolves shared an update on Wednesday about the health status of the three-time All-Star, saying he will likely be back in the coming weeks.

"Towns is continuing to progress in his rehabilitation program and has been participating in basketball activities," the team announced. "He is expected to return in the coming weeks and further updates to his playing status will be provided when available

FILE - In this Feb. 3, 2020, file photo, Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns is shown during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Sacramento Kings in Sacramento, Calif.  (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File)

Towns suffered a non-contact injury to his calf muscle during a Nov. 28 game against the Washington Wizards. He has now missed 49 games and counting.

The Timberwolves initially believed that Towns would need four to six weeks to recovery from the injury. 

Anthony Edwards #1 and Karl-Anthony Towns #32 of the Minnesota Timberwolves talk during Round 1 Game 4 of the 2022 NBA Playoffs on April 23, 2022 at Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (David Sherman/NBAE via Getty Images)

The 27-year-old was averaging 20.8 points, 8.2 rebounds, and a career-high 5.3 assists per game before he was hurt.

Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) works past Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis (3) in the first quarter of an NBA basketball game Friday, Dec. 17, 2021, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)

He recently began ramping up his on-court basketball activity, but there are only 3½ weeks remaining in the regular season with the Timberwolves in the thick of the Western Conference playoff race.

In their statement, the Timberwolves said further updates would be "provided when available" but announced no specifics.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Chantz Martin is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.