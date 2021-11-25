Timberwolves' Anthony Edwards throws down incredible dunk -- but it doesn't count

Minnesota Timberwolves youngster Anthony Edwards put down one of the most ferocious dunks of the 2021-22 NBA season in the fourth quarter against the Miami Heat on Wednesday, but it didn’t count.

Edwards made a nifty backdoor cut and got the bounce pass on the wing. As he was driving to the hoop, he was met by guard Gabe Vincent a few steps from the circle in the key. Edwards decided to baptize Vincent and put him on the poster.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Edwards jumped right through Vincent and slammed the ball home.

However, he was called for an offensive foul as Vincent was stepping in front to take the charge. The dunk didn’t count and the 2020 No. 1 overall pick was thwarted of two key points.

LEBRON JAMES DISAGREES WITH SUSPENSION OVER ELBOW: 'SOME BULL----'

"The zebras, man. I don’t know. If I’m refereeing that game and you dunk on someone like that, I’m not calling a charge. And you're at home? I’m not calling a charge," Edwards said after the game.

Edwards finished with 33 points, 13 rebounds, six assists and three steals. Malik Beasley scored a season-high 29 points off the bench and D’Angelo Russell scored 20 points.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Minnesota won the game 113-101 for its fifth consecutive victory.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.