Minnesota Timberwolves
Timberwolves' Anthony Edwards throws down incredible dunk -- but it doesn't count

Anthony Edwards finished with 33 points and 13 rebounds in T'Wolves' big win

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
Minnesota Timberwolves youngster Anthony Edwards put down one of the most ferocious dunks of the 2021-22 NBA season in the fourth quarter against the Miami Heat on Wednesday, but it didn’t count.

Edwards made a nifty backdoor cut and got the bounce pass on the wing. As he was driving to the hoop, he was met by guard Gabe Vincent a few steps from the circle in the key. Edwards decided to baptize Vincent and put him on the poster.

Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards, right, is called for an offensive foul as he leaps over Miami Heat guard Gabe Vincent and dunks the ball while Miami Heat forward Caleb Martin (16) looks on during the second half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021, in Minneapolis. The Timberwolves won 113-101.

Edwards jumped right through Vincent and slammed the ball home.

However, he was called for an offensive foul as Vincent was stepping in front to take the charge. The dunk didn’t count and the 2020 No. 1 overall pick was thwarted of two key points.

"The zebras, man. I don’t know. If I’m refereeing that game and you dunk on someone like that, I’m not calling a charge. And you're at home? I’m not calling a charge," Edwards said after the game.

Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (1) drives past Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo during the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021, in Minneapolis.

Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards celebrates with a fan after defeating the Miami Heat 113-101 during an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021, in Minneapolis. Edwards scored 33 points in the game. 

Edwards finished with 33 points, 13 rebounds, six assists and three steals. Malik Beasley scored a season-high 29 points off the bench and D’Angelo Russell scored 20 points.

Minnesota won the game 113-101 for its fifth consecutive victory.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

