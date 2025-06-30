Tigers' Tarik Skubal makes franchise history in dominant performance against Twins

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Detroit Tigers star Taik Skubal showed the baseball world on Sunday why he’s one of the best pitchers in the game with a dominant performance against the Minnesota Twins.

Skubal went seven innings, struck out 13 batters and allowed only one hit as Detroit won the game, 3-0. The reigning American League Cy Young award winner also made franchise history.

He became the first Tigers pitcher to strike out 13 batters in a single game without allowing more than one hit, according to MLB.com. It’s the 10th straight time he’s picked up a winning decision.

"I appreciate the expectations from the fanbase or from whoever is watching me play," Skubal said, via The Detroit News. "But I just want to win. That's all that matters to me. To get another series win and to win on the day I'm going. But I appreciate it, and I expect the same thing from myself.

"I don't think I had these same expectations two or three years ago, and our team didn't either. I want the fans to expect the best out of me because that's what I expect, too. We want the same thing. They want to win, and I want to win just as bad."

Skubal lowered his ERA to 2.15 with the win. He’s leading the majors with 138 strikeouts. Boston Red Sox pitcher Garrett Crochet is a close second with 135. Skubal is in prime position to win the second AL Cy Young award of his career.

Riley Greene and Kerry Carpenter each had solo home runs for the Tigers. Carpenter added another RBI to his stat line.

Detroit is 53-22 on the season as Minnesota fell to 40-44.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.