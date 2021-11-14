Expand / Collapse search
Justin Thomas on possible Tiger Woods return: 'I know that he's going to try'

Tiger Woods last played in a tournament in 2019

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
Tiger Woods is still on the mend following a devastating crash in Los Angeles earlier this year that left him with a brutal leg injury and questions about whether he would play golf again.

Justin Thomas, one of the best golfers on the PGA Tour and a close friend of Woods, said in a recent episode of the "No Laying Up" podcast the legendary athlete has been lucky enough to be able to go see his kids play golf and soccer but lamented that "every day’s the exact same thing for him."

Workers move a vehicle on its side after a rollover accident involving golfer Tiger Woods on Feb. 23, 2021, in Rancho Palos Verdes, California. 

Workers move a vehicle on its side after a rollover accident involving golfer Tiger Woods on Feb. 23, 2021, in Rancho Palos Verdes, California.  (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

Thomas said he didn’t know whether Woods would come back to play professionally.

"I mean, I know that he's going to try. I just, I don't see him ever playing if he can't play well. He doesn't strike me as a guy that's like, he's played at home and he's shooting a bunch of 75s and 76s and he's like 'Alright, I'm gonna give [the Masters] a try this year.' Like that's not really gonna be him, at least to my understanding, or from what I know of him," Thomas said.

Tiger Woods watches his tee shot during a practice round on Aug. 26, 2020, for the BMW Championship in Olympia Fields, Illinois.

Tiger Woods watches his tee shot during a practice round on Aug. 26, 2020, for the BMW Championship in Olympia Fields, Illinois. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

"I think he knows that there's a pretty good chance that that was the last chance he really ever had, before that, of making another run, but at the same time, I know how determined he is and I know he's going to want to at least try to give something again."

Thomas said, ultimately, Woods wants to be the best dad he could be to Charlie, 12, and Sam, 14.

Justin Thomas poses with the Wanamaker Trophy after winning the PGA Championship golf tournament at the Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, North Carolina, on Aug. 13, 2017.

Justin Thomas poses with the Wanamaker Trophy after winning the PGA Championship golf tournament at the Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, North Carolina, on Aug. 13, 2017. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara, File)

Woods has been seen with a leg brace on months after his crash. He was last spotted on the golf course watching his son play in a youth tournament.

Ryan Gaydos is the Sports Editor for Fox News and Fox Business. Follow Ryan Gaydos on Twitter @Gaydos_ and if you got a tip you can email Ryan at Ryan.Gaydos@fox.com