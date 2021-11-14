Justin Thomas on possible Tiger Woods return: 'I know that he's going to try'

Tiger Woods is still on the mend following a devastating crash in Los Angeles earlier this year that left him with a brutal leg injury and questions about whether he would play golf again.

Justin Thomas, one of the best golfers on the PGA Tour and a close friend of Woods, said in a recent episode of the "No Laying Up" podcast the legendary athlete has been lucky enough to be able to go see his kids play golf and soccer but lamented that "every day’s the exact same thing for him."

Thomas said he didn’t know whether Woods would come back to play professionally.

"I mean, I know that he's going to try. I just, I don't see him ever playing if he can't play well. He doesn't strike me as a guy that's like, he's played at home and he's shooting a bunch of 75s and 76s and he's like 'Alright, I'm gonna give [the Masters] a try this year.' Like that's not really gonna be him, at least to my understanding, or from what I know of him," Thomas said.

"I think he knows that there's a pretty good chance that that was the last chance he really ever had, before that, of making another run, but at the same time, I know how determined he is and I know he's going to want to at least try to give something again."

Thomas said, ultimately, Woods wants to be the best dad he could be to Charlie, 12, and Sam, 14.

Woods has been seen with a leg brace on months after his crash. He was last spotted on the golf course watching his son play in a youth tournament.