Tiger Woods, Peyton Manning beat Tom Brady, Phil Mickelson at 'The Match: Champions for Charity'

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Tiger Woods and Peyton Manning defeated Phil Mickelson and Tom Brady at “The Match: Champions for Charity” on Sunday at Medalist Golf Club in Hobe Sound, Florida.

“The Match” also raised $20 million for coronavirus relief efforts.

The rules consisted of the best ball on the front nine, and on the back, they did alternate shots with different twists. Through 10 holes, Woods and Manning were up 3 strokes, but Mickelson and Brady made a late push down the stretch before losing by 1 stroke.

TOM BRADY SPLIT HIS PANTS, WAS ROASTED ON SOCIAL MEDIA DURING CHARITY GOLF MATCH

Brady was off his game early on, but he redeemed himself on the seventh hole with an incredible birdie from the fairway. Brady and Mickelson came away with victories on holes No. 11 and No. 14 but they couldn't close the gap.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Woods and Manning -- the favorites heading into the match -- claimed the victory, and it allowed Woods to even his “The Match” record to 1-1 with Mickelson.

The PGA Tour is set to return with the Charles Schwab Challenge on June 13-14.