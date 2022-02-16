Tiger Woods admits he still has 'long way to go' to play high-level events, walk courses

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Masters are more than a month away from teeing off, and whether Tiger Woods participates in the event in hopes of winning a sixth green jacket is up in the air.

Woods, who is still being hampered by a devastating leg injury he suffered in a car crash in Los Angeles last year, told reporters Wednesday he still has a lot of concerns about his health before he could decide to return to golf full-time.

"My golf activity has been very limited. I can chip and putt really well, I can hit short irons really well, but I haven't done any of the long stuff seriously," he said ahead of the start of the Genesis Invitational, an event that he hosts.

He said he was fine playing the PNC Championship in December because he could use a golf cart to get around.

"I was in a cart [at PNC], OK. I can play weekend warrior golf. That's easy. But to be able to be out here, call it six rounds of golf: practice round, Pro-Am, four competitive days. It's the cumulative effect of all that. I'm not able to do that yet," he said.

"I can walk on a treadmill all day. That's easy. It's just straight. There's no bumps in the road. But walking on a golf course where there's undulations, I have a long way to go. … Each and every day is a fight, and I welcome that fight."

The 46-year-old is still chasing Jack Nicklaus’ record for most major titles all-time.

Woods reiterated he’s still going to go out and compete at some events but isn’t planning to play a full schedule again.