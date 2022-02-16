Expand / Collapse search
Golf
Published

Tiger Woods admits he still has 'long way to go' to play high-level events, walk courses

Woods played the PNC Championship in December -- his first event since his car crash

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
The Masters are more than a month away from teeing off, and whether Tiger Woods participates in the event in hopes of winning a sixth green jacket is up in the air.

Woods, who is still being hampered by a devastating leg injury he suffered in a car crash in Los Angeles last year, told reporters Wednesday he still has a lot of concerns about his health before he could decide to return to golf full-time.

Tiger Woods speaks during a news conference for the Genesis Invitational golf tournament at Riviera Country Club, Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022, in the Pacific Palisades area of Los Angeles.

Tiger Woods speaks during a news conference for the Genesis Invitational golf tournament at Riviera Country Club, Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022, in the Pacific Palisades area of Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ryan Kang)

"My golf activity has been very limited. I can chip and putt really well, I can hit short irons really well, but I haven't done any of the long stuff seriously," he said ahead of the start of the Genesis Invitational, an event that he hosts.

He said he was fine playing the PNC Championship in December because he could use a golf cart to get around.

Tiger Woods tees off on the second hole during the second round of the PNC Championship golf tournament Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, in Orlando, Florida.

Tiger Woods tees off on the second hole during the second round of the PNC Championship golf tournament Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, in Orlando, Florida. (AP Photo/Scott Audette)

"I was in a cart [at PNC], OK. I can play weekend warrior golf. That's easy. But to be able to be out here, call it six rounds of golf: practice round, Pro-Am, four competitive days. It's the cumulative effect of all that. I'm not able to do that yet," he said.

"I can walk on a treadmill all day. That's easy. It's just straight. There's no bumps in the road. But walking on a golf course where there's undulations, I have a long way to go. … Each and every day is a fight, and I welcome that fight."

The 46-year-old is still chasing Jack Nicklaus’ record for most major titles all-time.

Genesis Invitational host Tiger Woods speaks at a press conference ahead of the PGA Tour golf tournament at the Riviera Country Club in Los Angeles, California, on Feb. 16, 2022.

Genesis Invitational host Tiger Woods speaks at a press conference ahead of the PGA Tour golf tournament at the Riviera Country Club in Los Angeles, California, on Feb. 16, 2022. (ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)

Woods reiterated he’s still going to go out and compete at some events but isn’t planning to play a full schedule again.

Ryan Gaydos is the sports editor for Fox News and Fox Business. Story tips can be sent to Ryan.Gaydos@fox.com.