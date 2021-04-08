Tiger Woods' injuries in crash detailed in police report

Tiger Woods suffered multiple leg injuries when he was involved in a single-vehicle rollover crash in the Los Angeles area on Feb. 23.

A doctor who treated Woods initially said the legendary golfer was suffering open fractures affecting his tibia and fibula, injuries to his foot and ankle, and trauma to the muscle and soft tissue of the leg "required surgical release" to relieve the pressure.

A crash report revealed Wednesday that Woods suffered even more injuries than the ones revealed in February.

According to TMZ Sports, the report read: "Knocked unconscious, laceration to the lower front jaw, bruised right and left rib cage, fractured right tibia and fibula, possible right ankle injury."

Police also noted open fractures to his leg in the report.

Woods was initially brought to Harbor-UCLA Medical Center before being transferred to Cedars-Sinai and later back to his home in Florida.

Woods was driving at an unsafe speed when he wrecked his vehicle in the Los Angeles area in February, authorities said Wednesday. Woods was driving between 84 and 87 mph when he first made impact, Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva said during a news conference. He was driving 75 mph when the vehicle hit a tree. The posted speed limit was 45 mph.

Authorities said there was no evidence of impairment when first responders arrived. Officials said Woods had no recollection of the wreck. Villanueva vigorously denied that authorities gave Woods special treatment in the case.

Los Angeles Sheriff’s Capt. James C. Powers said the black box in the vehicle revealed that Woods’ acceleration pedal percentage, which is the pressure applied to the accelerator pedal at the time of the crash, was at 99% at all of the areas of impact in the collision.

Woods released a statement after the press conference. He said he was grateful to those who helped him the day of his crash. He added he would continue to focus on his recovery process.