Golf
Published

Tiger Woods set for golf return, Justin Thomas' dad gives glowing assessment on legend's swing

Woods' last event was 2020 PNC Championship and he will play 2021 edition Saturday and Sunday

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
Fox News Flash top headlines for December 17

Tiger Woods will be back in action with his son, Charlie, at the PNC Championship this weekend as he plays his first tournament since he suffered a horrific leg injury in a February car crash.

The father of Justin Thomas, one of the best golfers in the world, told the Associated Press on Thursday that the legendary athlete is looking good. Mike Thomas got to see Woods up close and personal, playing a round of golf with him before the tournament.

Tiger Woods flips a golf ball after teeing off on the fifth hole during the first round of the PNC Championship golf tournament Friday, Dec. 17, 2021, in Orlando, Florida. Woods is back playing after getting injured in a car accident. He is paired with his son Charlie during the tournament.

Tiger Woods flips a golf ball after teeing off on the fifth hole during the first round of the PNC Championship golf tournament Friday, Dec. 17, 2021, in Orlando, Florida. Woods is back playing after getting injured in a car accident. He is paired with his son Charlie during the tournament. (AP Photo/Scott Audette)

"It's crazy how good he's hitting — and far he's hitting — for what he's been through," Mike Thomas said. "It's impressive where he's at."

Justin and Mike Thomas won the event last year. Justin Thomas said that Woods playing with his son was important for the 15-time major champion.

TIGER WOODS ANNOUNCES GOLF RETURN WITH PNC CHAMPIONSHIP APPEARANCE

"My excitement level is high just for him being out here and being somewhere other than his house and getting to see a lot of familiar faces," he said. "And I know spending time with Charlie is a huge deal to him.

Charlie Woods tees off as his father, Tiger Woods, watches during the first round of the PNC Championship golf tournament Friday, Dec. 17, 2021, in Orlando, Florida. 

Charlie Woods tees off as his father, Tiger Woods, watches during the first round of the PNC Championship golf tournament Friday, Dec. 17, 2021, in Orlando, Florida.  (AP Photo/Scott Audette)

"In terms of competing, I think his expectations are very low. But at the same time, he is who is for a reason. So I'm sure he'll be (ticked) off if he didn't play well."

The Woods and Thomas families will be playing in the same group.

Tiger Woods, left, and his son Charlie walk the first fairway during the first round of the PNC Championship golf tournament Friday, Dec. 17, 2021, in Orlando, Florida. 

Tiger Woods, left, and his son Charlie walk the first fairway during the first round of the PNC Championship golf tournament Friday, Dec. 17, 2021, in Orlando, Florida.  (AP Photo/Scott Audette)

The PNC Championship consists of 20 teams of parents and children with at least one of them being a major champion or Players Championship winner.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Ryan Gaydos is the Sports Editor for Fox News and Fox Business. Follow Ryan Gaydos on Twitter @Gaydos_ and if you got a tip you can email Ryan at Ryan.Gaydos@fox.com