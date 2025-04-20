Tiffany Stratton says she looks like 'broke down Barbie' after intense WrestleMania 41 match

Tiffany Stratton gave Charlotte Flair a battle at WrestleMania 41 on Saturday night and came out the winner in a match for her WWE Women’s Championship.

It was Stratton’s WrestleMania debut as she’s been on the main roster for about a year. Stratton won the women’s Money in the Bank ladder match in the summer and later cashed in the opportunity to beat Bianca Belair and Nia Jax for the title.

Flair, who won the 2025 women’s Royal Rumble, hoped to add to her historic resume. But Stratton held strong and defeated one of the greatest women’s wrestlers the WWE has seen.

It appeared Stratton had chipped a tooth during the match to go along with a cut on her head but she showed off her smile on social media in an attempt to dispel the rumors. She talked about the toll she took at the post-WrestleMania 41 press conference.

"We’re looking like a broke down Barbie right now," Stratton told reporters. "I feel beat up emotionally and physically. I feel a little emotional. It's hard for me to feel emotions after having matches just because my adrenaline is going crazy, but I'm coming down now and I'm starting to feel all the emotions and feel like I just went through the fight of my life and had my WrestleMania debut.

"We’re feeling emotional. We’re feeling beat up. But I’m super happy and I’m super grateful for everything."

Stratton also suggested that squaring off against Flair was a dream come true.

"She was my dream opponent. She was my dream feud. And making my WrestleMania debut and having Charlotte Flair be my opponent, the story (wrote) itself," she explained. "I can’t believe I defeated Charlotte Flair. I don’t think it set in yet. I’m still kinda processing everything right now.

"My face is a little beat up, but I feel amazing. I’m gonna take this momentum and I’m gonna take this title reign and make it the best title reign of my life."

Stratton will now have a plethora of opponents likely coming for her championship as the WWE Universe will look toward the next "SmackDown" and where her story goes after this match.