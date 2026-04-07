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San Antonio Spurs

Victor Wembanyama's MVP candidacy at risk after another injury right before playoffs

Players must play 65 games to be considered for awards; Wembanyama is at 64

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
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With the NBA playoffs set to begin next Saturday, the San Antonio Spurs are looking to bring back their glory days of winning five titles from 1999 to 2014.

Victor Wembanyama has been the primary reason for the team's return to playoff basketball, leading the NBA in blocks per game for the third time in as many seasons while averaging 24.5 points and 11.5 rebounds, both career highs.

However, the 7-foot-4 phenom not only suffered a rib contusion on Monday night, putting him at risk for the rest of the regular season and the start of the playoffs, but his MVP candidacy is also at risk.

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Victor Wembanyama reacting to injury during basketball game at Frost Bank Center

Victor Wembanyama of the San Antonio Spurs reacts to an injury during the first half of a game against the Philadelphia 76ers at Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas, on April 6, 2026. (Ronald Cortes/Getty Images)

The NBA states that players must play 65 games in order to receive votes for season awards such as MVP and All-NBA teams. However, Wembanyama has played in 63.

That number does not include the NBA Cup Final, which actually does not count toward the stat sheet, but the NBA does count it toward the season-award total, marking him just a bit safer.

If Wembanyama wants to be named MVP, the NBA allows a maximum of two games in which a player logs between 15 and 19.59 minutes to count toward the league-required minimum of 65 games played for award eligibility. Wembanyama had 17 points, five rebounds and three blocks while playing 15:40 in the first half on Monday.

Paul George reaching out to injured Victor Wembanyama on basketball court

Paul George of the Philadelphia 76ers reaches out to an injured Victor Wembanyama of the San Antonio Spurs during the first half at Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas, on April 6, 2026. (Ronald Cortes/Getty Images)

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Wembanyama took an inadvertent elbow to the ribs from Paul George when the Philadelphia 76ers forward was attempting to deflect a pass as the 7-foot-4 Frenchman was sprinting up the court on a fast break with 10:49 remaining in the first half. Wembanyama tumbled to the court and remained down for a minute while George patted him on the backside apologetically.

Wembanyama subbed out of the game shortly after the collision and immediately went into the tunnel leading to the locker room while keeping his arm pressed to his side.

He returned with 5:33 remaining in the period, but asked head coach Mitch Johnson to take him out with 44 seconds remaining in the first half. He again went into the tunnel leading to the locker room while holding his arm to his side and was ruled out at the start of the second half.

San Antonio (60-19) is 2.5 games behind the reigning champion Oklahoma City Thunder (62-16) and assured of finishing no worse than second in the conference.

San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama dribbling basketball upcourt against Utah Jazz

San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama bring the ball upcourt against the Utah Jazz during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Thursday, Jan. 22, 2026, in Salt Lake City. (Rob Gray/AP)

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Each of the Spurs' final three games are at home.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

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