Oklahoma City Thunder

Thunder's Nikola Topic undergoing chemotherapy treatment for testicular cancer

Oncologists are extremely positive about the 20-year-old player's outlook, GM Sam Presti says

Paulina Dedaj By Paulina Dedaj Fox News
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for October 30

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for October 30

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here.

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Nikola Topic is undergoing chemotherapy after being diagnosed with testicular cancer, the team announced Thursday.

Topic, a first-round draft pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, underwent a procedure earlier this month to reach a proper diagnosis. General Manager Sam Presti confirmed with reporters Thursday that the results of that procedure came back and confirmed that the 20-year-old Serbian basketball player had cancer.

Nikola Topic poses for photos with NBA commissioner Adam Silver

Nikola Topic poses for photos with NBA commissioner Adam Silver after being selected in the first round by the Oklahoma City Thunder in the 2024 NBA Draft at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, on June 26, 2024. (Brad Penner/USA TODAY Sports)

"He had a testicular procedure at the very beginning of training camp. That procedure was necessary, and done at MD Anderson in Houston, to determine if Nikola was dealing with a case of testicular cancer. The procedure was necessary in order to do a biopsy and the results of the biopsy have been returned and he is dealing with a case of testicular cancer," Presti said.

"He has a tremendous group of oncologists… and they are extremely positive about his outlook in dealing with the situation. It's important to note that testicular cancer is the most curable form of cancer among males, but the treatment option for him right now, recommended by the oncologist, is chemotherapy."

According to the Mayo Clinic, testicular cancer is not a "common type of cancer" but is highly treatable. It typically affects males aged 15 to 45, but can occur at any age.

Nikola Topic shoots

Nikola Topic (44) of the Oklahoma City Thunder sets to shoot against the Utah Jazz during the first half of their NBA Summer League game at the Jon M. Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City, Utah, on July 8, 2025. (Chris Gardner/Getty Images)

PHIL JACKSON REVISITS KNICKS FALLOUT, BLAMES 'BUSTED' BOND WITH CARMELO ANTHONY

"Topic didn’t want to make this information public until he had begun the actual treatment which he has recently," Presti continued. "He's been in here, he’s training, he's working through this entire process – he’s been able to do that. But as we all know, this will be a challenging treatment process to go through."

Presti did not offer any timeline for Topic’s recovery, but emphasized the team’s support of him.

"Our only expectations of him are to focus on this – this is his most important priority. He’ll be back playing basketball when he’s able to, but we’re not putting any type of expectations on that, obviously."

Nikola Topic drives up the court

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Nikola Topic (44) drives up the court against the Charlotte Hornets in the first quarter at North Charleston Coliseum in North Charleston, South Carolina, on Oct. 5, 2025. (Arthur Ellis/Imagn Images)

Topic, the 12th overall pick in 2024, missed his entire rookie campaign while recovering from a torn ACL. He played in summer league this year and started a preseason game against the Charlotte Hornets, posting 10 points and 7 assists in Oklahoma City’s 135-114 win.

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

