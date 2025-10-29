Phil Jackson revisits Knicks fallout, blames 'busted' bond with Carmelo Anthony

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Phil Jackson is not remembered fondly in New York Knicks lore despite winning a championship with the team as a player in 1973.

The former longtime head coach, who won 11 titles on the sidelines, joined the Knicks in 2014 as team president, and, during his tenure, they went 80-166.

During his tenure, it became apparent that Carmelo Anthony and Jackson did not jibe for multiple reasons, which Jackson all but confirms in his new book, "Masters of the Game," set for release next Tuesday.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Jackson said the mutual parting of ways was largely due to his "busted" relationship with Anthony.

"[Owner James] Dolan said to me, ‘Are you going to get run out of town by the media?' I said, 'I know who the media is; that doesn’t affect me,'" Jackson wrote, according to the New York Post. "But Dolan felt it was too much. He said, ‘I don’t want you to go through it. I know what it’s like to deal with these people.’ I said, ‘Unfortunately my relationship with Carmelo is kind of busted, and if he’s going to be here, it’s probably best that I go.'"

Jackson also said he approached Dolan with the idea of trading Anthony, because "we’re not going to win a championship. Carmelo wants a championship; he wants to be on a team that has a chance, and he should be; he’s a Hall of Famer.'"

EMBATTLED FORMER NBA STAR GILBERT ARENAS DENIES SNITCHING IN LATEST GAMBLING PROBE

Lots of the drama came between Jackson's insistence on running the triangle offense that fueled both the Chicago Bulls and Los Angeles Lakers dynasties, which Anthony wanted no part of.

"[Former head coach Jeff] Hornacek said Carmelo wanted the ball," Jackson said.

Anthony eventually waived his no-trade clause to join the Oklahoma City Thunder three months after Jackson left the Knicks. That remains his last job in the NBA. Jackson wanted to buy out Anthony's contract, but ownership declined.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Jackson also wound up getting into a highly publicized drama with Kristaps Porziņģis, who was the first player Jackson selected in the draft as a Knicks executive.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.