©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

New York Knicks

Phil Jackson revisits Knicks fallout, blames 'busted' bond with Carmelo Anthony

Jackson spent three seasons with the Knicks

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
Phil Jackson is not remembered fondly in New York Knicks lore despite winning a championship with the team as a player in 1973.

The former longtime head coach, who won 11 titles on the sidelines, joined the Knicks in 2014 as team president, and, during his tenure, they went 80-166.

During his tenure, it became apparent that Carmelo Anthony and Jackson did not jibe for multiple reasons, which Jackson all but confirms in his new book, "Masters of the Game," set for release next Tuesday.

Phil Jackson and Carmelo Anthony

Phil Jackson maintains control of the ball while New York Knicks forward Carmelo Anthony tries to steal it from him during Knicks training camp Sept. 30, 2014, at the Christl Arena at the United States Military Academy at West Point, N.Y. (Robert Sabo/NY Daily News via Getty Images)

Jackson said the mutual parting of ways was largely due to his "busted" relationship with Anthony.

"[Owner James] Dolan said to me, ‘Are you going to get run out of town by the media?' I said, 'I know who the media is; that doesn’t affect me,'" Jackson wrote, according to the New York Post. "But Dolan felt it was too much. He said, ‘I don’t want you to go through it. I know what it’s like to deal with these people.’ I said, ‘Unfortunately my relationship with Carmelo is kind of busted, and if he’s going to be here, it’s probably best that I go.'"

Jackson also said he approached Dolan with the idea of trading Anthony, because "we’re not going to win a championship. Carmelo wants a championship; he wants to be on a team that has a chance, and he should be; he’s a Hall of Famer.'"

Carmelo Anthony

New York Knicks small forward Carmelo Anthony controls the ball against Cleveland Cavaliers power forward Kevin Love during the fourth quarter at Madison Square Garden. (Brad Penner/USA Today Sports)

Lots of the drama came between Jackson's insistence on running the triangle offense that fueled both the Chicago Bulls and Los Angeles Lakers dynasties, which Anthony wanted no part of.

"[Former head coach Jeff] Hornacek said Carmelo wanted the ball," Jackson said.

Anthony eventually waived his no-trade clause to join the Oklahoma City Thunder three months after Jackson left the Knicks. That remains his last job in the NBA. Jackson wanted to buy out Anthony's contract, but ownership declined.

Phil Jackson walks off the court

Lakers head coach Phil Jackson walks off the court after being swept by the Mavericks in Game 4 of the NBA Western Conference semifinals in Dallas. (Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

Jackson also wound up getting into a highly publicized drama with Kristaps Porziņģis, who was the first player Jackson selected in the draft as a Knicks executive.

