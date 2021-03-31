Thunder's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander gets support from teammate Lu Dort while getting COVID-19 vaccine

A number of Oklahoma City Thunder players received the COVID-19 vaccine on Tuesday and for guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, it was a team effort.

Gilgeous-Alexander was pictured holding Lu Dort’s arm as an OU health official administered the vaccine.

A "significant" amount of the team received the vaccine shortly after the Oklahoma State Department of Health opened the vaccine eligibility to residents over the age of 16, according to ESPN.

The NBA recently expanded benefits for vaccinated players including fewer mandated coronavirus tests, no quarantine requirements following contact-tracing issues and even the ability to visit restaurants again.

"Right now we operate under this so-called work quarantine protocol, where players are largely only going between their homes and the arenas," Commissioner Adam Silver said at the All-Star Game earlier this month. "Once they get vaccinated, they’ll be able to do more in their communities. That’s something we’ve already begun talking to the players association about. So, there will be some real advantages and benefits to getting vaccinated for the players."

Teams that have 85% percent of their players vaccinated will also have fewer restrictions including not being required to wear face masks at their team’s practice facility, eating indoors or outdoors at restaurants as local rules allow, and leaving the team hotel more freely on road trips.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.