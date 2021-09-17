Thunder's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander makes bold claim: 'I'm the Black Steve Nash'

Oklahoma City Thunder youngster Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is set to lead the organization into the next era on the court and is modeling his game after a Hall of Fame point guard.

Alexander, who made the All-NBA Rookie Team in 2019 as a 20-year-old with the Los Angeles Clippers, was featured in a recent profile in GQ Magazine. At one point in the feature, Alexander started talking basketball with art dealer Eric Allouche.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Allouche tries to get to know Alexander a bit more and asks the budding Thunder star what position he plays.

"Well, I’m the Black Steve Nash," Alexander replied.

KYRIE IRVING: 'MASK OFF' COMMENT NOTHING TO DO WITH COVID

He isn’t exactly at Nash’s level just yet.

Alexander is entering his fourth season in the NBA and his third in Oklahoma City. The team acquired him in a massive trade with the Clippers that sent Paul George west. He is one of the bright young stars in the league that will soon be making a large impact in the sport.

In 197 career games, he‘s averaging 16.3 points and 3.8 assists in about 30.9 minutes per game.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In Nash’s first three seasons in the NBA, the Canadian point guard was averaging only 6.7 points and 3.4 assists per game. He had only played in 181 games in that span.