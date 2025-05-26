Expand / Collapse search
NBA Playoffs

Thunder eye NBA Finals berth, push Timberwolves to brink of elimination

The Thunder now have a commanding 3-1 series lead in the Western Conference Finals

By Chantz Martin Fox News
Published
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored a playoff career-high 40 points as the Oklahoma City Thunder staved off the Minnesota Timberwolves fourth quarter comeback attempt on Monday. 

The recently crowned NBA MVP also had 10 rebounds and nine assists in Game 4 of the Western Conference Finals. The Thunder's 128-126 victory on Sunday night pushed the T'Wolves to the brink of elimination. 

The Thunder will take a commanding 3-1 lead to their home court on Wednesday when the series shifts back to Oklahoma City.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander #2 of the Oklahoma City Thunder passes the ball against Mike Conley #10 of the Minnesota Timberwolves during the first quarter in Game Four of the Western Conference Finals of the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Target Center on May 26, 2025 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Stephen Maturen/Getty Images)

Jalen Williams scored 34 points, while Chet Holmgren added 21 points, seven rebounds and three blocks in a statement game in his hometown that helped the Thunder hold off several pushes by the T'Wolves to tie the series.

Gilgeous-Alexander made a pair of free throws with 6.1 seconds left to stretch the Thunder's lead back to three.

Minnesota Timberwolves

May 26, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) shoots the ball against Oklahoma City Thunder guard Luguentz Dort (5) in the first half during game four of the western conference finals for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Target Center. (Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images)

OKC fouled Anthony Edwards with 3.5 seconds remaining, and his intentional miss of the second free throw to try to keep possession was tracked down in the corner by Gilgeous-Alexander and flung out of bounds in an attempt to drain the clock.

Minnesota had one more inbounds pass with 0.3 seconds remaining that Williams grabbed, as the Thunder took another step towards the NBA Finals.

Edwards was limited to 16 points, and Julius Randle was also bottled up by the Thunder's relentless defense. Randle finished Game 4 with just five points.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Chantz Martin is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.