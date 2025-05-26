Thunder eye NBA Finals berth, push Timberwolves to brink of elimination

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored a playoff career-high 40 points as the Oklahoma City Thunder staved off the Minnesota Timberwolves fourth quarter comeback attempt on Monday.

The recently crowned NBA MVP also had 10 rebounds and nine assists in Game 4 of the Western Conference Finals. The Thunder's 128-126 victory on Sunday night pushed the T'Wolves to the brink of elimination.

The Thunder will take a commanding 3-1 lead to their home court on Wednesday when the series shifts back to Oklahoma City.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Jalen Williams scored 34 points, while Chet Holmgren added 21 points, seven rebounds and three blocks in a statement game in his hometown that helped the Thunder hold off several pushes by the T'Wolves to tie the series.

BAN ON TYRESE HALIBURTON'S FATHER LIFTED, CLEARED TO ATTEND PACERS NEXT HOME PLAYOFF GAME: REPORTS

Gilgeous-Alexander made a pair of free throws with 6.1 seconds left to stretch the Thunder's lead back to three.

OKC fouled Anthony Edwards with 3.5 seconds remaining, and his intentional miss of the second free throw to try to keep possession was tracked down in the corner by Gilgeous-Alexander and flung out of bounds in an attempt to drain the clock.

Minnesota had one more inbounds pass with 0.3 seconds remaining that Williams grabbed, as the Thunder took another step towards the NBA Finals.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Edwards was limited to 16 points, and Julius Randle was also bottled up by the Thunder's relentless defense. Randle finished Game 4 with just five points.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.