The ACC stinks, especially against Power 5 foes

Light a pleasantly scented candle when a ranked ACC program faces fellow Power Five competition, because it’s likely that they’ll stink.

National CFB Reporter Chris Hummer tweeted several instances where ranked ACC programs have already faltered. The number of losses against Power Five competition extended to five after Miami (24) lost to MSU and the Hokies (15) lost to West Virginia on Saturday. The other ACC programs include UNC (21) and Clemson (6).

Clemson’s primetime matchup against Georgia was both an impeccable defensive performance by the Bulldogs, and an offensive nightmare from Clemson. Notably from the offensive line, which allowed seven sacks on DJ Uiagalelei. An uncharacteristic Clemson performance to start their successive season post Trevor Lawrence.

Miami has been the leading culprit of the group, losing to Michigan State, 38-17, on Saturday — upping their Power Five defeats to two for the season. Miami’s first loss against a Power Five foe was a 44-13 routing versus the Crimson Tide. The Week 3 loss against MSU suggests some hot-seat talk ahead for coach Manny Diaz and more pressure on NIL-favorite QB D’Eriq King to perform.

UNC’s loss to Virginia Tech became a revelatory defeat for Mack Brown and the Tar Heels in Week One. Losing their superior run depth from 2020, UNC mustered only 10 points against the Hokies — then putting up a 59-point performance against Georgia State the following week for some slight redemption. The Hokies lost to West Virginia, 27-21, due to an atrocious red zone offense that derailed Virginia Tech on Saturday.