The 15 Olympic events you should watch Saturday

Hundreds of Olympic medals will be handed out in Rio de Janeiro, but you can't realistically watch every single event. Each day we'll narrow down the Olympic schedule for you and provide a guide to what you should be watching from Rio.

Note that not every sport will be broadcast live on television - especially if you live on the West Coast, where most broadcasts will be delayed - but you can stream all of the event finals as they happen on NBCOlympics.com or by using the NBC Sports app. Simply click on the link provided to go directly to the stream for each sport.

8:20 a.m. ET - Men's badminton singles final - NBCOlympics.com

10:00 a.m. ET - Women's triathlon - NBCOlympics.com

11:30 a.m. ET - Women's cross country cycling - NBCOlympics.com

2:30 p.m. ET - Women's basketball gold medal game - NBC/NBCOlympics.com

United States vs. Spain

2:30 p.m. ET - Women's handball final - MSNBC/NBCOlympics.com

France vs. Russia

3:30 p.m. ET - Men's diving 10m platform final - NBCOlympics.com

4:50 p.m. ET - Men's water polo final -NBC/NBCOlympics.com

7:30 p.m. ET - Women's high jump final - NBCOlympics.com

7:55 p.m. ET - Men's javelin final - NBCOlympics.com

8:00 p.m. ET - Men's 1500m - NBC/NBCOlympics.com

8:15 p.m. ET - Women's 800m - NBC/NBCOlympics.com

8:30 p.m. ET - Men's 5000m - NBC/NBCOlympics.com

9:00 p.m. ET - Women's 4x400m relay - NBC/NBCOlympics.com

9:15 p.m. ET - Women's volleyball final - NBCOlympics.com

China vs. Serbia

9:35 p.m. ET - Men's 4x400m relay - NBC/NBCOlympics.com