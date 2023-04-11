Expand / Collapse search
The Masters
Published

Texas Tech cheerleader identified as Masters fan who went viral during tournament

Aaliyah Kikumoto has thousands of followers on social media

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
A female Masters fan who went viral for her excitement as she stood behind Jon Rahm and Brooks Koepka as they battled for the green jacket in the final round on Sunday has been identified.

Aaliyah Kikumoto outed herself as the fan who stood in the gallery just inches behind Koepka and Rahm. She went viral on TikTok during the round as the page Double Bogeys Only posted about her.

Jon Rahm shakes hands with Brooks Koepka on the 18th green after Rahm won the Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 9, 2023.

Jon Rahm shakes hands with Brooks Koepka on the 18th green after Rahm won the Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 9, 2023. (Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

"Somehow, I feel in love with someone I only saw for 15 seconds," the caption on the video read.

Fans quickly identified the woman as Kikumoto. She also wrote in the comments section, "That’s me."

The video garnered more than 3 million views as of Tuesday.

According to the New York Post, Kikumoto was at Augusta National with her father. Her mother was also excited about seeing her husband and daughter at the course for the epic final round.

"YAY!!! Repping Texas Tech!!! Go TTU Poms!!!! So proud of my hubby @CharlesKikumoto and TTU Poms daughter Aaliyah!!!!" AJ Kikumoto wrote on Twitter.

Texas Tech cheerleaders carry flags across the end zone during the Kansas Jayhawks game at Jones AT&T Stadium on Nov. 12, 2022, in Lubbock, Texas.

Texas Tech cheerleaders carry flags across the end zone during the Kansas Jayhawks game at Jones AT&T Stadium on Nov. 12, 2022, in Lubbock, Texas. (John E. Moore III/Getty Images)

Aaliyah Kikumoto is a part of the Texas Tech Pom Squad. The dance team consists of trained dancers whose styles consist of "pm, jazz, hip hop and contemporary lyrical," according to the squad’s website. Alumni of the team have gone on to dance for the Dallas Cowboys, Dallas Mavericks, Houston Rockets, Houston Texan, New York Jets and Kansas City Chiefs.

Kikumoto has more than 14,000 followers on Instagram and nearly 13,000 on TikTok. She already has an NIL deal with Celsius.

She posted about her notoriety on Monday.

Texas Tech Red Raiders cheerleaders celebrate a touchdown against the Baylor Bears at Jones AT&T Stadium and Cody Campbell Field in Lubbock Texas, Oct. 29, 2022.

Texas Tech Red Raiders cheerleaders celebrate a touchdown against the Baylor Bears at Jones AT&T Stadium and Cody Campbell Field in Lubbock Texas, Oct. 29, 2022. (Michael C. Johnson-USA Today Sports)

"Thank you Ho. 16," she wrote, adding "#themastersgirl."