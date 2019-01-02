Expand / Collapse search
Texas mascot Bevo, a steer, charges Georgia mascot Uga, a dog, before game

Ryan Gaydos
The tension was high at Tuesday's Sugar Bowl as a Texas longhorn charged a Georgia bulldog who'd strayed into his territory. And this was before the players even took the field.

The live mascots from Texas and Georgia -- a steer and a bulldog, respectively -- briefly got into an altercation ahead of kickoff, after the two animals were placed together for a pre-game picture.

Uga, the Georgia mascot, was brought over to Texas' Bevo, who didn’t take too kindly to Uga's encroachment and charged the dog -- sending those around the animal scattering.

Bevo the longhorn cheers on the University of Texas as they take on the University of Georgia at the 2019 Allstate Sugar Bowl at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on Tuesday, Jan. 1, 2018, in New Orleans.

Bevo the longhorn cheers on the University of Texas as they take on the University of Georgia at the 2019 Allstate Sugar Bowl at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on Tuesday, Jan. 1, 2018, in New Orleans. (Cheryl Gerber/AP Images for Allstate)

“We were trying to turn him around to take a picture, and he made a run for it,” Patrick McDowell, one of Bevo’s handlers told ESPN. “He was just going to say hi.”

Bevo, who will turn 4 this month, is in his third season with Texas, according to Sunrise Ranch owner John Baker. Uga, who is 5, is in his fourth season with Georgia, the dog’s handler Charles Seiler said.

Seiler said Uga wasn’t too afraid of Bevo because he has spent time on a farm with three other steers.

Uga the bulldog cheers on the University of Georgia as they take on the University of Texas at the 2019 Allstate Sugar Bowl at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on Tuesday, Jan. 1, 2019, in New Orleans.

Uga the bulldog cheers on the University of Georgia as they take on the University of Texas at the 2019 Allstate Sugar Bowl at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on Tuesday, Jan. 1, 2019, in New Orleans. (Cheryl Gerber/AP Images for Allstate)

Still, the pre-game kerfuffle ended up being a predictor of the final result: Texas ended up defeating Georgia, 28-21.

Ryan Gaydos is an editor for Fox News. Follow him on Twitter @GaydosFNC.