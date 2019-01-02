Texas mascot Bevo, a steer, charges Georgia mascot Uga, a dog, before game

The tension was high at Tuesday's Sugar Bowl as a Texas longhorn charged a Georgia bulldog who'd strayed into his territory. And this was before the players even took the field.

The live mascots from Texas and Georgia -- a steer and a bulldog, respectively -- briefly got into an altercation ahead of kickoff, after the two animals were placed together for a pre-game picture.

Uga, the Georgia mascot, was brought over to Texas' Bevo, who didn’t take too kindly to Uga's encroachment and charged the dog -- sending those around the animal scattering.

“We were trying to turn him around to take a picture, and he made a run for it,” Patrick McDowell, one of Bevo’s handlers told ESPN. “He was just going to say hi.”

Bevo, who will turn 4 this month, is in his third season with Texas, according to Sunrise Ranch owner John Baker. Uga, who is 5, is in his fourth season with Georgia, the dog’s handler Charles Seiler said.

Seiler said Uga wasn’t too afraid of Bevo because he has spent time on a farm with three other steers.

Still, the pre-game kerfuffle ended up being a predictor of the final result: Texas ended up defeating Georgia, 28-21.