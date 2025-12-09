Expand / Collapse search
Texas A&M Aggies

Texas A&M star Marcel Reed rejects transfer buzz, doubles down on Aggies commitment as team preps for playoff

Reed and Texas A&M will host Miami in a CFP first-round game on Dec. 20

By Chantz Martin Fox News
Despite a disappointing loss to in-state rival Texas in the regular-season finale, Texas A&M finished the year with 11 wins and secured a spot in the College Football Playoff.

In less than two weeks, Texas A&M will host the Miami Hurricanes in a first-round playoff game.

Aggies star quarterback Marcel Reed threw 25 touchdowns and just under 3,000 yards during his standout season. Reed’s production and rise to one of the top players in the nation appear to have indirectly fueled concerns about whether he will consider taking his talents elsewhere following Texas A&M’s playoff run.

Marcel Reed runs during a Texas A&M football game

Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Marcel Reed (10) keeps the ball for yards during the first half against the Texas Longhorns at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium on Nov. 28, 20225. (Scott Wachter/Imagn Images)

During a recent appearance on former NFL quarterback Robert Griffin III's "Outta Pocket with RGIII" podcast, Reed shut down any idea that he would consider transferring to Miami in favor of a lucrative name, image and likeness (NIL) offer.

"I’d have to talk to my parents," Reed responded when asked about the possibility of switching uniforms. "That’s a real answer."

FERNANDO MENDOZA, JULIAN SAYIN, DIEGO PAVIA AND JEREMIYAH LOVE TAPPED AS HEISMAN TROPHY FINALISTS

Reed added that he has had the opportunity to bolt from Texas A&M in the past, but he remains committed to the Aggies.

Marcel Reed scores

Texas A&M quarterback Marcel Reed (10) reacts after scoring a touchdown against LSU during the third quarter of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 26, 2024, in College Station, Texas.  (AP Photo/Sam Craft)

"I got offers after my freshman year. I thought this was the best place to be. I don’t think there’s any reason I need to leave Texas A&M. I have the job and it’s mine to lose. I don’t think I will, but there’s no reason for me to leave. I have a great OC, a great coach, great players around me. We have the best stadium in college football. … There’s no need for me to leave and go anywhere else."

Marcel Reed reacts during a game

Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Marcel Reed (10) reacts after scoring a touchdown during the first half against the Arkansas Razorbacks at AT&T Stadium on Sept. 28, 2024 in Arlington, Texas. (Kevin Jairaj/Imagn Images)

The late-season loss to the Longhorns eliminated Texas A&M from the SEC Championship Game. Instead, Alabama advanced to the annual conference title game in Atlanta, losing 28-7 to Georgia.

Chantz Martin is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.

