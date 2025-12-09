Texas A&M star Marcel Reed rejects transfer buzz, doubles down on Aggies commitment as team preps for playoff

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Despite a disappointing loss to in-state rival Texas in the regular-season finale, Texas A&M finished the year with 11 wins and secured a spot in the College Football Playoff.

In less than two weeks, Texas A&M will host the Miami Hurricanes in a first-round playoff game.

Aggies star quarterback Marcel Reed threw 25 touchdowns and just under 3,000 yards during his standout season. Reed’s production and rise to one of the top players in the nation appear to have indirectly fueled concerns about whether he will consider taking his talents elsewhere following Texas A&M’s playoff run.

During a recent appearance on former NFL quarterback Robert Griffin III's "Outta Pocket with RGIII" podcast, Reed shut down any idea that he would consider transferring to Miami in favor of a lucrative name, image and likeness (NIL) offer.

"I’d have to talk to my parents," Reed responded when asked about the possibility of switching uniforms. "That’s a real answer."

Reed added that he has had the opportunity to bolt from Texas A&M in the past, but he remains committed to the Aggies.

"I got offers after my freshman year. I thought this was the best place to be. I don’t think there’s any reason I need to leave Texas A&M. I have the job and it’s mine to lose. I don’t think I will, but there’s no reason for me to leave. I have a great OC, a great coach, great players around me. We have the best stadium in college football. … There’s no need for me to leave and go anywhere else."

The late-season loss to the Longhorns eliminated Texas A&M from the SEC Championship Game. Instead, Alabama advanced to the annual conference title game in Atlanta, losing 28-7 to Georgia.

