Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Texas Longhorns

Texas' Arch Manning, coach make case for Longhorns to get into College Football Playoff after upset victory

Texas has three losses this season -- Florida, Georgia and Ohio State

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
close
Can Texas A&M beat Texas and secure a spot in the SEC Championship? 🤔 Joel Klatt Show Video

Can Texas A&M beat Texas and secure a spot in the SEC Championship? 🤔 Joel Klatt Show

Joel Klatt previewed the Texas A&M Aggies vs. the Texas Longhorns. He analyzed if Texas A&M could beat Texas and secure a spot in the SEC Championship game.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Texas Longhorns football coach Steve Sarkisian made the case for his team to get into the College Football Playoff after Arch Manning led an upset victory over Texas A&M.

Manning was 14-of-29 with 179 passing yards and a touchdown pass. He found Ryan Wingo for a 29-yard score to put the Longhorns up three points in the third quarter. Then, up three points in the fourth quarter, Manning scampered for a 35-yard touchdown run to give Texas a 10-point lead.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Arch Manning celebrates a TD run

Texas quarterback Arch Manning (16) celebrated a touchdown against Texas A&M during the second half of an NCAA college football game Friday, Nov. 28, 2025, in Austin, Texas.  (AP Photo/Stephen Spillman)

No. 16 Texas won the game, 27-17, and ruined No. 3 Texas A&M’s hopes of making the SEC Championship.

"We’re absolutely a playoff team, and worthy of an opportunity to play for a national championship."

If the Longhorns made the Playoff, they would be the first three-loss team to do so. They have a bad loss to Florida on their resume, which would likely hold them back from getting into the final 12. Their other losses were against No. 1 Ohio State and No. 4 Georgia.

2025 COLLEGE FOOTBALL CONFERENCE CHAMPIONSHIP GAME CLINCHING SCENARIOS

Steve Sarkisian with his players

From left to right, Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian, offensive lineman Trevor Goosby and offensive lineman Brandon Baker celebrate after a win over Texas A&M in an NCAA college football game Friday, Nov. 28, 2025, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Stephen Spillman)

Sarkisian said the Longhorns should be rewarded, not punished, for scheduling an out-of-conference matchup with the defending national champions to start the season.

"If we're a 10-2 team right now, this isn't a discussion," Sarkisian said.

Manning echoed Sarkisian’s sentiments.

"If you let us in, we can beat anyone," Manning said. "If you don't think we're one of the best 12 teams in the country, I don't know what to tell you."

Arch Manning lines up under center

Texas quarterback Arch Manning, center, calls over the line during the second half of an NCAA college football game  against Texas A&M, Friday, Nov. 28, 2025, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Stephen Spillman)

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

More chaos around college football would probably have to happen for Texas to get into the field. They were ranked four spots behind the Miami Hurricanes in the latest College Football Playoff rankings earlier this week.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

Close modal

Continue