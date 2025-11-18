Expand / Collapse search
Pittsburgh Steelers

Steelers' Mike Tomlin weighs in on Jalen Ramsey’s ejection after spitting incident with Ja’Marr Chase

The Pittsburgh coach declined to criticize Ramsey's reaction to being spit on by the Bengals star

Paulina Dedaj By Paulina Dedaj Fox News
Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin didn’t go into detail with reporters on Tuesday about his thoughts on Jalen Ramsey’s ejection from Sunday’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals. He did, however, offer a telling statement regarding how someone should react in that situation. 

Ramsey was ejected in the fourth quarter of the AFC North matchup after he appeared to grab Chase’s facemask and punch him. Tensions between the two respective stars had been building, and after the game, Ramsey accused Chase of spitting on him, which prompted him to get physical. 

Ja'Marr Chase tries to make a play

Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback James Pierre (42) breaks up a pass intended for Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 16, 2025, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Matt Freed)

Tomlin told reporters on Tuesday that he was aware of Ramsey’s accusation. He declined to comment on the NFL’s decision to suspend Chase for one game. 

"I was aware. I certainly talked to Jalen in-game – it’s an unfortunate incident. It’s not an act that’s common to the game of football, it’s nothing to do with football," Tomlin said. "And so, I’m not going to comment on it. The NFL office rendered their judgment on it and so we’re moving on." 

When pressed later about his messaging to Ramsey, Tomlin did not offer much. But he did make his stance on Ramsey’s reaction to the spitting incident quite clear.

"I have no message if someone spits in your face. Do what comes natural." 

Mike Tomlin calls timeout

Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin calls timeout in the second quarter of the NFL Week 11 game between the Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, on Sunday, Nov. 16, 2025. The Steelers led 10-6 at halftime. (IMAGN)

NFL SUSPENDS BENGALS STAR JA'MARR CHASE ONE GAME FOR SPITTING INCIDENT IN LOSS VS STEELERS

Chase denied spitting, but video evidence proved otherwise. According to the league, the star receiver violated Rule 12, Section 3, Article 1, which applies to "any act that is contrary to the generally understood principles of sportsmanship."

According to reports, Chase’s suspension will reportedly cost him game-day pay of $448,333, as well as a $58,823 per-game active bonus. 

Jalen Ramsey at the center of a skirmish

Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) finds himself at the center of a skirmish before being ejected in the fourth quarter of the NFL Week 11 game between the Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, on Sunday, Nov. 16, 2025. The Bengals lost 34-12. (IMAGN)

Cincinnati will be without Chase as they host the 9-2 New England Patriots, while the Steelers move on to face Chicago – possibly without injured quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

Paulina Dedaj is a Sports Reporter for Fox News Digital.

