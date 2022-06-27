Texans sued for allegedly enabling Deshaun Watson’s behavior

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

On the eve of the NFL hearings on Deshaun Watson, Tony Buzbee has filed a civil suit against the Houston Texans on behalf of one of the four women that has not settled with Watson.

The lawsuit was filed Monday in Harris County, Texas.

The NFL hearings will determine if Watson violated the league's personal-conduct policy in connection with the 24 civil lawsuits brought against him for sexual misconduct. Twenty of the 24 suits have been settled out of court.

The lawsuit filed today alleges that the Houston Texans, "were aware of Watson’s alleged behavior during message therapy sessions and the individuals within the Texas organization knew or should have known of Watson’s conduct."

The lawsuit also goes on to accuse the Texans of providing Watson with "rooms set up for him at the Houstonian Hotel, massage tables provided to him for private massage sessions, and an NDA provided to him from the head of Texans’ security."

The Texans released a statement on Monday saying, "We are aware of the lawsuit filed against us today. Since March 2021, we have fully supported and complied with law enforcement and the various investigations. We will continue to take the necessary steps to address the allegations against our organization."

The complaint also alleges that the Houston Texans were informed that Watson was seeking massages via Instagram as early as June 2020.

"Today, we filed the first case of what will likely be many against the Houston Texans related to Deshaun Watson’s behavior." Tony Buzbee stated, "Suffice it to say, the overwhelming evidence collected indicates that the Houston Texans enabled Watson’s behavior is incredibly damning."