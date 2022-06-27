Expand / Collapse search
Houston Texans
Published

Texans sued for allegedly enabling Deshaun Watson’s behavior

Deshaun Watson is facing a lengthy suspension from the NFL

By Bill Graff | OutKick
On the eve of the NFL hearings on Deshaun Watson, Tony Buzbee has filed a civil suit against the Houston Texans on behalf of one of the four women that has not settled with Watson. 

The lawsuit was filed Monday in Harris County, Texas.

The NFL hearings will determine if Watson violated the league's personal-conduct policy in connection with the 24 civil lawsuits brought against him for sexual misconduct. Twenty of the 24 suits have been settled out of court.

Quarterback Deshaun Watson #4 of the Houston Texans walks off the field after a 37-31 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals at NRG Stadium on December 27, 2020 in Houston, Texas.

Quarterback Deshaun Watson #4 of the Houston Texans walks off the field after a 37-31 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals at NRG Stadium on December 27, 2020 in Houston, Texas. (Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

The lawsuit filed today alleges that the Houston Texans, "were aware of Watson’s alleged behavior during message therapy sessions and the individuals within the Texas organization knew or should have known of Watson’s conduct."

The lawsuit also goes on to accuse the Texans of providing Watson with "rooms set up for him at the Houstonian Hotel, massage tables provided to him for private massage sessions, and an NDA provided to him from the head of Texans’ security."

May 25, 2022; Berea, OH, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) calls a play with the offense during organized team activities at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

May 25, 2022; Berea, OH, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) calls a play with the offense during organized team activities at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus. (Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports)

The Texans released a statement on Monday saying, "We are aware of the lawsuit filed against us today. Since March 2021, we have fully supported and complied with law enforcement and the various investigations. We will continue to take the necessary steps to address the allegations against our organization."

The complaint also alleges that the Houston Texans were informed that Watson was seeking massages via Instagram as early as June 2020.

A Houston Texans helmet awaits the next series during the football game between the Indianapolis Colts and Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on December 5, 2021 in Houston, TX.

A Houston Texans helmet awaits the next series during the football game between the Indianapolis Colts and Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on December 5, 2021 in Houston, TX. (Ken Murray/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

"Today, we filed the first case of what will likely be many against the Houston Texans related to Deshaun Watson’s behavior." Tony Buzbee stated, "Suffice it to say, the overwhelming evidence collected indicates that the Houston Texans enabled Watson’s behavior is incredibly damning."