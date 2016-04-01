Texans re-sign quarterback Weeden

HOUSTON (AP) The Houston Texans have re-signed quarterback Brandon Weeden.

He joined the Texans late last season after several injuries at the position. He appeared in two games with one start and helped the Texans to wins in both games. His debut with the Texans came against the Colts after T.J. Yates was injured and Weeden helped Houston to its first win at Indianapolis.

Weeden started last season as Tony Romo's backup with the Cowboys. He lost all three starts after Romo was injured, then was released.

Weeden spent five seasons playing minor league baseball before becoming Oklahoma State's quarterback. He was 28 years old when the Browns selected him with the 22nd overall pick in 2012 draft.

Weeden will remain in a backup role with the Texans after they signed Brock Osweiler to a $72 million contract earlier this month.

