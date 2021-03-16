Expand / Collapse search
Houston Texans
Published

Texans ink possible Deshaun Watson replacement

Former Buffalo Bills and Los Angeles Chargers QB headed for Houston

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
The Houston Texans reportedly agreed to a deal with a free-agent quarterback amid the drama over whether the team will trade Deshaun Watson.

The Texans agreed to a one-year deal with Tyrod Taylor on Tuesday, ESPN reported. Taylor’s deal is reportedly worth up to $12.4 million and he will be looked at as an insurance policy if the Texans do end up finding a favorable deal for Watson and trade him.

Taylor spent the 2020 season with the Los Angeles Chargers, but for the third time in his career found himself in a situation where he would end up more like Wally Pipp than Lou Gehrig (Pipp was a starting first baseman who was replaced by the up and coming Yankees great who went on to play  2,130 consecutive games as the team's first baseman). 

Taylor was injured before the Charger's second game of the season when a team doctor accidentally punctured his lung while trying to give him a pain-killing injection for cracked ribs.

Rookie quarterback Justin Herbert played for Taylor and ended up taking his job.

Tyrod Taylor #5 of the Los Angeles Chargers throws a pass during the NFL preseason game against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on August 08, 2019 in Glendale, Arizona. The Cardinals defeated the Chargers 17-13. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Taylor also lost his job to Nathan Peterman at points during the 2017 season with the Buffalo Bills before winning it back and leading the team to the playoffs. He was then traded to the Cleveland Browns as Buffalo ushered in the Josh Allen era. He would lose his job to Baker Mayfield in Week 3 of the 2018 season.

Taylor has proven to be a solid quarterback when he is on the field. He was 20-for-36 with 241 yards and a  touchdown in 10 games with the Chargers over the course of two seasons.

He is 24-21-1 as a starter all-time.

Houston has been adamant about not trading Watson, despite the quarterback’s reported desired interest to leave the Texans.

Ryan Gaydos is the sports editor for FoxNews.com.