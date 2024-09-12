Texans great JJ Watt admits he 'personally' would not wear Guardian Caps in NFL games

The 2024 preseason marked the first time NFL players were given the option of wearing protective caps over their helmets during live action.

The option carried over into the regular season, and some players continued to take advantage of the Guardian Cap policy. At least one Steelers player was seen wearing the soft-shelled cap during Pittsburgh's win over the Atlanta Falcons in Week 1.

A handful of other players around the league also opted for the preventive headgear.

The Guardian Cap was not widely available when J.J. Watt was wreaking havoc on an opposing team's quarterback on a weekly basis. The pass rusher turned-NFL television analyst shared his thoughts on whether the protective piece of equipment would be part of his uniform if he was still playing.

While Watt admitted individual players have the right to make their own decision as it relates to the Guardian Cap, he said he would not wear it during games.

"I mean, if you want to wear it, feel free to wear it," Watt said. "I mean, if it makes you feel safer, absolutely.

"Would I wear it? Personally, no. But everyone gets to choose what they want."

New England Patriots defensive back Jabrill Peppers was one of several players who put on a Guardian Cap in Week 1. The former Michigan football standout said the protective headgear added a layer of security.

"It’s really for those plays where you might not see a guy coming from the side and get incidental contact on your head," Peppers said. "But I don’t really feel anything with it, so I like that a lot."

Pepper also noted the Guardian Cap did not impede his ability to perform on the field.

"I’m a hitter, so the more protection I can get, why not? As long as it’s not impeding me or slowing me down, I don’t see why not," he added.

Elsewhere, Colts tight end Kylen Granson also opted to wear the cap during Indianapolis' game against the Houston Texans.

Granson pushed back against the idea that the appearance of the caps should impact his decision to place the soft-shelled headgear over his hard-shelled helmet.

"There’s no amount of aesthetic that could outweigh what a TBI (traumatic brain injury) could do to you," Granson said via Instagram late last month. "And one of the more unknown things is that not only is it the big hits that you have to worry about, it’s the culmination of a bunch of little hits."

The Guardian Caps were introduced with the goal of reducing the risk of head injuries when contact occurs between players on any given play. The caps are designed to be able to absorb an estimated 10% of the force of a hit, according to research compiled by the NFL.

