Texans down Jets in preseason opener

Chris Ogbonnaya's one-yard touchdown run in the 16, in the preseason opener for both teams.

Matt Leinart went 8-of-14 for 78 yards, one touchdown -- to Ogbonnaya in the second quarter -- and an interception for the Texans, who are looking to put a 6-10 finish in 2010 behind them.

Matt Schaub took the snaps in the first quarter, completing just two of five passes for 20 yards. Neil Rackers added a pair of field goals for the victors.

Greg McElroy's first professional foray saw the Alabama product go 23-of-39 for 208 yards and a score in defeat for the Jets, who went 11-5 a season ago before losing the AFC title game.

Mark Sanchez played the first quarter, finishing 6-of-7 for 43 yards.

Patrick Turner caught six balls for 32 yards and a TD for New York.